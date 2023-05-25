E Ink and MediaTek Expand Collaboration for Advanced eReader SoC Development

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E Ink, the world's leading provider of ePaper technology, has announced today the enhancement of its collaboration with MediaTek to jointly enter the global eReader market through system chip development. Through the integration of E Ink's ePaper and system technology with MediaTek's cutting-edge chip solutions, the two companies are poised to offer new business prospects for Taiwanese manufacturers in the global eReader market.

E Ink and MediaTek have already partnered and entered the supply chain of renowned eReader makers. Going forward, both companies will continue to strengthen their collaboration, seeking to provide the best eReader chip solutions for customers around the world.

The eReader application, developed and enabled by E Ink, is one of the foremost product applications in the ePaper market. Thanks to the energy-efficient nature of E Ink’s ePaper, eReaders boast minimal power consumption, allowing for a battery life of over two weeks. Moreover, ePaper, which is reflective and does not emit light, remains distinctly legible even in bright sunlight, minimizing potential harm to the eyes during extended reading sessions. Research from the Harvard School of Public Health indicates that ePaper with the E Ink ComfortGazeTM front light is three times healthier for the eyes than LCD screens. In addition, E Ink’s ePaper without front light does not emit any blue light that damages the eyes.

MediaTek boasts of a tablet product line that includes chips for eReaders. Those chips, equipped with high-performance CPU processors and integrated Wi-Fi, are developed using advanced manufacturing processes to create highly efficient chips. These chips support a range of E Ink display technologies from E Ink, including E Ink Carta™, E Ink Kaleido™, and E Ink Gallery™. This enables customers to enjoy ultra-thin, lightweight, and long-lasting eReader products, offering an exceptional reading experience. Currently, MediaTek is combining its tablet system-on-chip (SoC) with E Ink's hardware TCON, collaborating to promote ePaper tablet solutions in the education market.

“Through in-depth cooperation in research and development, this collaboration with MediaTek will bring the finest system technology to global eReader brand customers,” said Dr. FY Gan, President of E Ink. “E Ink is dedicated to establishing an ePaper ecosystem and, through close collaboration with ecosystem partners, aims to provide brand customers with the most suitable combination of supply chain partners and deliver highly competitive products to the market.”

“As the global leader in SoCs for Android tablets, MediaTek pushes innovation by empowering many of the world’s best-selling mobile devices,” said Jerry Yu, Corporate Senior Vice President and Head of CCM Business Group. “Our continuing collaboration with E Ink, the leading ePaper manufacturer globally, is a key indication of this drive to propel the industry into the next generation by building products that align with user and market needs.”

MediaTek not only focuses on the consumer electronics market but has also devoted years of effort to the field of eReaders. It is committed to creating a diverse range of low-carbon, green lifestyle applications and pushing the boundaries of their features and functionalities. Through years of continuous cultivation, MediaTek has achieved a market penetration rate of over 50% globally, providing evidence of market success through innovation and differentiation.

MediaTek's current system-on-chip (SoC) used in eReaders is the MT8113, built on a 12-nanometer process. The CPU processor employs dual-core 2.0GHz architecture, greatly enhancing the user's page flipping and reading experience. It also supports LPDDR4 memory, along with built-in Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth, resulting in reduced power consumption for the overall system. MediaTek's innovative power management technology further enhances the MT8113, allowing it to maintain exceptional performance during standby mode for over ten weeks.

E Ink has conducted a comparison of the CO 2 emissions resulting from the use of paper, LCD screens, and ePaper billboards. Over the past five years, approximately 130 million eReaders have been used worldwide, replacing the purchase and reading of printed books with digital reading. Assuming an average of ten book downloads per eReader per year, using eReaders results in significantly lower carbon dioxide emissions compared to reading printed books or using LCD tablets. The emissions reduction is estimated to be 100,000 times lower compared to printed books and 50 times lower compared to LCD tablets.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink’s electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink is a member of the Climate Pledge, has joined the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), and has been listed as one of the Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders by the Financial Times, Nikkei and Statista in 2022. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.