Blueground Acquires Monthly Furnished Housing Platform, Nestpick, and Launches Blueground’s Partner Network Cementing Itself as the Leader in Monthly, Furnished Rentals

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blueground, the largest global operator of furnished rentals for 30+ day stays, announces today the acquisition of Nestpick, a global platform for those seeking monthly furnished housing. Through this acquisition, Blueground will launch the exclusive, invite-only Partner Network that will consist of a curated set of pre-vetted, third-party furnished apartment providers and their portfolio of units. The Partner Network will initially add over 18,000 units to Blueground’s established network of apartments around the world and will provide guests with even more options and access to quality, furnished apartments globally.

Nestpick is a digital platform connecting those seeking furnished rentals for 30+ days globally to thousands of properties around the world. The platform had over 15 million users and generated $80 million in gross booking value in 2022. Blueground will use Nestpick’s tech, integration infrastructure, and expertise as a global platform to establish its Partner Network and grow Blueground’s business beyond its core network of managed properties.

Blueground operates the largest, curated global network of furnished rentals for 30+ day stays for individuals and corporate clients alike. The company was co-founded 10 years ago by CEO Alex Chatzieleftheriou, who, after many years as a business traveler, had experienced first-hand the pain points of living out of hotels for work for months at a time. He aspired to create a way that people could feel settled and at home, while free to explore the world.

“Blueground has been building the future of living over the last decade with the goal of not only becoming the largest, curated global network for 30+ day stays, but also supporting people in their journey to find and book high quality, furnished rentals to explore the world easily,” says Alex Chatzieleftheriou, CEO and Co-founder, Blueground. “We are thrilled to welcome the Nestpick team to Blueground as we look forward to further developing the Partner Network and improving the rental experience for the 30+ day sector.”

Blueground’s Partner Network is launching with 18,000 units with the goal of adding 50,000 units within 2024. The apartments will be located both in already existing Blueground markets as well as markets the company is not yet in- continuing its strategic growth plan. Currently, Nestpick works with 120 of the best professional operators in the 30+ day sector with connections to nearly 40,000 listings around the world. Blueground will bring selected partners and their portfolio of listings over to the Partner Network, such as Kasa and Placemakr, based on established criteria to meet the needs of current and future Blueground guests. The Partner Network properties will be listed on Blueground‘s website, denoting the partner operator, creating an easier way for travelers to find trusted, high-quality furnished rentals for monthly stays.

Not only does the Partner Network support Blueground guests, but providers joining the network will also benefit with increased visibility and access to Blueground’s global audience, including both individual travelers and corporate clients. Partners will also benefit from attractive commissions as well as access to Blueground’s core operations expertise including in-house marketing and photography, cleaning services, on the ground operations teams, 24/7 customer service, background checks, and insurance.

Founded in 2016, Nestpick will continue to operate as an independent platform under the leadership of Aycan Özcan, while current CEO Omer Kucukdere will join Blueground as VP of the Partner Network bringing his expertise in the marketplace business to help grow and expand Blueground’s Partner Network.

“During the last seven years, Nestpick has connected millions of people with furnished rentals around the globe and achieved profitability - something we are very proud of,” says Omer Kucukdere, VP of Blueground Partner Network. “We are looking forward to joining the Blueground team as we believe in the company and the combined power of the two companies to impact the 30+ day sector.”

This is Blueground’s third acquisition in the last twelve months, as the company previously announced the acquisitions of Brazilian PropTech startup, Tabas, and on-demand furnished rental company, Travelers Haven.

For more information, please visit www.theblueground.com.

About Blueground

Blueground is a global PropTech company that is reinventing the way people live with its curated network of thousands of quality, turnkey homes in sought-after neighborhoods around the globe, available for stays of a month or longer. Blueground’s tech-enabled platform provides a fully digitized experience from viewing and booking available apartments within minutes to managing the entire stay through the Blueground Guest App. Now renters can book where they want, when they want, and on the terms they want. Blueground is headquartered in New York City, with a portfolio of over 15,000 move-in ready apartments in 30 cities worldwide. In 2022, Blueground acquired Brazilian PropTech startup, Tabas, supporting the company’s expansion in Latin America. In 2023, Blueground announced two acquisitions including Travelers Haven – the leader in workforce on-demand housing, and Nestpick, a platform for furnished monthly housing. The company launched the Blueground Partner Network in 2023, a curated set of furnished apartments that offer the same high quality apartments as Blueground while providing additional options for its consumers. For more information, find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter or at www.theblueground.com.

About Nestpick

Nestpick is a global platform for those seeking furnished rentals for 30+ days. The platform caters to expats, business travelers and international students. Nestpick’s marketplace consists of over 120 of the best operators offering monthly stays with 40,000 listings in 3,000 cities globally. Nestpick works with trusted partners such as Airbnb, Spotahome, Blueground, Bungalow, Kasa, Homelike, June Homes, Habyt, HousingAnywhere, Wunderflats, Pepe Housing and more. Established in 2016, Nestpick is headquartered in Berlin, Germany & in New York City. For more information, visit www.Nestpick.com.