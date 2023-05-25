Benevis Celebrates Successful Impact of Its Sharing Smiles Day that Delivered Free Dental Care to over 375 Children and Adults in Need

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benevis is proud to share that 26 of its supported practices across 11 states provided free dental care to over 375 children and adults during its eighth annual Sharing Smiles Day. The event featured 315 volunteers including clinicians, hygienists, and dental practice support staff and executives that dedicated their time to serving uninsured or underserved children and their families.

“This annual event has become a highlight of the year for me and many others in the Benevis community as it embodies the mission of our organization to improve access to essential dental care in underserved communities,” said Bryan Carey, CEO of Benevis. “We are thankful for our doctors and staff who volunteered their time and gave back to our communities through this day, but who also serve them throughout the year by creating dental homes for families whose insurance can make it difficult to find care.”

Across the 26 practices, 35 doctors and 280 staff participated in Sharing Smiles Day this year. Treatments were provided at no cost and included dental exams and cleanings, emergency care, extractions, and restorative care. Over the previous seven years, Sharing Smiles Day has provided dental relief that impacted more than 2,500 patients across 13 states and the District of Columbia to help combat lack of dependable oral health care in children and educate families on healthy dental habits.

“The event is another way for Benevis to reach children and families in disadvantaged communities that are often overlooked by general dentists,” said Dr. Dale Mayfield, DMD, chief dental officer of Benevis. “Oral health is healthcare too. It is imperative that we do our part to close dental health disparity gaps, and Sharing Smiles Day is just one of the many ways we support that effort.”

Since 2002, Benevis has treated almost five million patients in underserved communities, including 82% who are enrolled in Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). To deliver on its mission, Benevis supports a network of like-minded, community-focused dentists that prioritize patient health to make a national impact. In addition to providing compassionate care, clinical teams prioritize educating children and families about daily brushing, flossing, and the importance of good nutrition for a healthy smile and improved oral health.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental support organization (DSO) for practices focused on delivering life-changing dental care and orthodontics. Through comprehensive dental practice support services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults in underserved communities. Its support services are employed in more than 100 locally branded dental offices that have delivered treatment during 1.2 million visits. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.