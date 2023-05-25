STōK Cold Brew Coffee Named Official Stadium Sponsor of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham AFC

WREXHAM, Wales--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, STōK Cold Brew Coffee, one of the largest and fastest growing cold brew coffee brands in the U.S., has been announced as the official sponsor of the Wrexham Association Football Club’s Racecourse Ground. This is the first time the world’s oldest international football stadium will have a sponsor; the sponsorship is effective beginning July 1, 2023. STōK is committed to celebrating and honoring the history of the team and beloved stadium by keeping the historic “Cae Ras” or “Racecourse” as part of the official stadium name: STōK Cae Ras | STōK Racecourse.

The Club, led by Co-Chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, announced the news with a video featuring the Co-Chairmen and the Wrexham AFC Men’s team. In the video, McElhenney and Reynolds decide to secretly replace the team’s traditional afternoon tea with bold and smooth STōK Cold Brew Coffee to see if they will notice–you can see the team’s reaction here.

Club Co-Chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds remarked,” We wanted a stadium sponsor that captured the vitality and energy of Wrexham Association Football Club while also, like Welsh, being a bit of a learning experience to say. STōK Cold Brew Coffee fit the bill perfectly. We’re incredibly excited and a little over-caffeinated.”

The principle of attaching a stadium sponsor name to the Cae Ras / Racecourse was discussed with, and backed by, the Club Advisory Board which is made up of supporter representatives. While STōK doesn’t sell cold brew in the UK, STōK is as invested in Wrexham’s success as it is in cold brew coffee. At their core, Wrexham and STōK are truly kindred spirits—both local favorites that are growing rapidly in popularity and gaining global audiences.

“Some may wonder why a U.S.-based cold brew brand would sponsor a tea-drinking Welsh football team. The answer: STōK is all about bold moves,” said Brittney Polka, Vice President of Ready-to-Drink Beverages at Danone North America. “We were captivated by the story of Wrexham—the team, the fans, and the community—and we’re honored to be welcomed into the Wrexham family. We’ll be cheering on the Red Dragons and raising our cold brews from afar.”

Humphrey Ker, Executive Director of Wrexham AFC said, “We are delighted to welcome STōK to the Wrexham family. Having secured the support of the Club Advisory Board and understanding that the majority of fans were happy for the stadium to be sponsored, we were delighted to partner with one of the fastest growing cold brew coffee brands in the U.S., as their ambitions and upward trajectory matches our own.”

STōK and Wrexham have plans “brewing” to extend the partnership beyond the Cae Ras / Racecourse Ground. In the States, STōK will be sponsor of the highly anticipated Wrexham AFC American tour—the first time in the Club’s history that the first team squad will travel to the United States. Follow @Wrexham_AFC, @SToKColdBrew and visit www.wrexhamafc.co.uk for more updates. Be sure to use the STōK store locator to find a bottle near you.

About STōK™ Cold Brew

STōK Cold Brew was founded on the belief that there's a better way to do everything. Brewed low and slow, we believe in time and patience, not heat. STōK offers a variety of cold brews in multi-serve formats to satisfy those who are obsessed with a growing taste for higher quality. For more information on how STōK delivers on bold and smooth coffee, visit SToKColdBrew.com and join the conversation @SToKcoldbrew on Instagram and @SToKcoldbrew on TikTok.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales, and competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham has won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The Racecourse Ground, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world’s oldest international stadium that still continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the new owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan’s resources to grow the exposure of the club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk.