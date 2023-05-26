Mitsubishi Electric Receives Order for Taiwan's First STATCOM for Power Stabilization

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its Taipei-based affiliate Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation has received an order from Taiwan Power Company for Taiwan's first static synchronous compensator (STATCOM) for power grid stabilization. STATCOMs are devices that control and stabilize voltage in power systems by instantly providing reactive power. The STATCOM from Mitsubishi Electric will be delivered to the Nanke Substation in Tainan and installed in a substation designed to blend in with its surrounding landscape and community.

With a rated capacity of ±200 megavolt-amperes (MVA), Mitsubishi Electric's system will contribute to the stable operation of the Tainan Science Park, where a number of factories produce semiconductors and display monitors. Delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2025 and the system is expected to begin operating in the first half of 2026.

Taiwan Power highly evaluated Mitsubishi Electric's extra-reliable, high-performance insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) integrated with the STATCOM, as well as Shihlin Electric's experience in delivering and constructing substations, which led the utility to place Taiwan's first order for a STATCOM.

Key Features 1) Suppresses power fluctuations caused by the increasing use of renewable energy in power grids - The STATCOM's top-class ±200MVA capacity supports power-oscillation damping and grid voltage stability by immediately producing reactive power to restore the system if a failure occurs.

