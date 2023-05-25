Lillian Brands Reveal Private Foundation Introduction Event, Leveraging the Power of Lillian Finance’s Cryptocurrency and Medical Blockchain to Save Children’s Lives

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lillian Brands, composed of Lillian Finance and the Lillian Bay Foundation, will be hosting a kick-off mixer on June 24, 2023, at the Don Cesar in St. Petersburg, Florida. The purpose of this event is to introduce the Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg area to the Lillian Bay Foundation, a Florida based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization; as well as introduce the works of Lillian Finance.

Together, Lillian Brands aims to harness the power of decentralized finance to forever change and enhance the impact within the non-profit sector and medical healthcare industry.

" Our team is eager to announce the world’s first medical blockchain consensus and are excited that all products will contribute to funding our philanthropic endeavors through the Lillian Bay Foundation. We believe the global medical industry is ready for the integration of blockchain technology and improved transparency to support medical care and research for children." explains Lillian Brands Founder Brad Beatty.

The Lillian Bay Foundation (LBF), founded in 2022, is the first private foundation leveraging the power of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to support the medical needs of children. The Lillian Bay Foundation was inspired by the local, true story of Lillian Bay and her family’s journey to find the financial support needed to save Lilly’s life. Together, with the help of family, friends, and the broader Florida community, Lilly survived. Inspired and thankful, the Lillian Bay Foundation now aims to help families that are experiencing the same obstacles Lilly and her family once did by introducing a new funding model that has the capacity to amplify the work of non-profits in the future. In its first year, The Lillian Bay Foundation funded 6 surgeries, helping 6 children to live normal lives.

Lillian Brands kick-off mixer will introduce attendees to the work of the foundation and finance - cryptocurrencies and medical blockchain. A sneak peek into one of their announcements will include Lillian Bay Foundation’s newest partnership with Eric Stelnicki, M.D., board-certified pediatric plastic surgeon and medical director at Pediatrix Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Specialists and director of the hemangioma and vascular anomalies team at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, Florida.

" We are honored to be collaborating with Lillian Bay Foundation to provide enhanced care for patients with vascular anomalies. Foundations like Lillian Bay help to bridge the difference between medical need and medical reality. Without their help, patients may not have access to the quality healthcare, genetic testing, and surgical treatments that they might require in order to live their best lives. Our collaboration with Lillian Bay Foundation will help so many members of our community and we are thankful for their continued support," Stated Dr. Eric J. Stelnicki.

To learn more about Lillian Brands and the upcoming event, visit: www.lillianbayfoundation.org