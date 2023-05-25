Integrated Partners Adds Michigan-based Advisory Teams

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Partners, (“Integrated”) a national, holistic financial planning and registered investment advisory firm, today announced Bloomfield, Michigan-based Wealthcare Management Services (“WMS”) and JMB Financial Services Group (“JMB”) as the latest affiliate partners to join the firm.

David Petoskey, RFC, AIF®, President & Owner at WMS, and Joshua M. Barron, JD, AIF®, President & Owner at JMB, lead sizeable teams of sophisticated advisors who strive to deliver a high-touch, goal-driven client experience that marries planning and investing with outstanding personal service. JMB and Wealthcare’s upward growth trajectories and shared focus on exceptional service fall squarely in line with Integrated’s own ethos.

“Dave, Josh and their teams have already been working with our Managing Director of Investments, Stephen Kolano, to build a collaborative series of investment models and custom portfolios,” noted Paul Saganey, Integrated Partners’ Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Tapping into our Business Owner Solutions and family office experience will add another dimension to both teams of advisors. We’re excited to see what Dave, Josh and their teams can achieve with our support.”

“Through this partnership, we are gaining access to specific skillsets, proven experience and intellectual capital that will prove invaluable for our already assembled team of elite advisors,” said Barron. “Now we will equip these advisors with even greater resources that further their ability to provide top-class service.”

Wealthcare boasts an existing CPA partnership program but was also inspired by the success of Integrated’s long-tenured CPA Alliance. The program has been further buoyed by the recent release of a book, “Optimizing the Financial Lives of Clients,” which was co-authored by Integrated’s Saganey. The book, targeted toward CPAs and advisors looking to create an elite wealth management practice, explains how financial professionals can uncover opportunities to better serve their clients.

“This partnership is going to streamline our own CPA offering while allowing us to tap into a robust network of CPAs and accounting professionals across the country. In addition, our advisors will have the opportunity to leverage an array of services designed to elevate their client service and add immediate value,” added Petoskey.

