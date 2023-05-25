KinderCare’s 2023 Parent Confidence Report Finds Parents of School-Age Children Are More Concerned Than Ever With Summer Education Gaps

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Data from KinderCare Learning Companies' 2023 Parent Confidence Report: School Age Cut, conducted by Harris Poll, shows large swaths of parents of school-age children are reporting feelings of uncertainty when it comes to securing summer child care. With summer break now only weeks away, many parents are stressed trying to lock in a safe, smart summer option for their kids.

When asked if school breaks and summer holidays are stressful because of not being sure how to find summer activities for children, nearly half (46%) of parents somewhat or strongly agreed. Additionally, parents’ overall confidence in 2023 — while remaining high overall with three-quarters (78%) feeling “very” or “somewhat” confident — is down slightly from previous years. Also, parents reporting feeling “very unconfident” is up slightly from previous years.

Building parents’ confidence in their decisions, including where their children spend their summers, is where KinderCare’s national before- and after-school program provider Champions™ can help. With more than 25 years of experience in providing before and after school care, Champions’ summer camp program Champ Camp is a brilliant solution for parents seeking full- or part-time summer care.

In addition to operating more than 800 before- and after-school programs in partnership with elementary and middle schools around the country during the school year, Champions offers Champ Camp as the perfect place for 5- to 12-year-olds to spend their summer. Champ Camp is designed to give families peace of mind that their children are in a safe and enriching program that engages both their bodies and their minds. Its themed programming brings new skills, inspired teamwork and hands-on activities to all campers.

“Finding summer child care can be stressful, which is why we opened enrollment for our Champ Camps earlier than ever before this year – because we know families are looking for solutions before summer starts,” said Dan Figurski, President of KinderCare for Employers and Champions. “We continue to see increased enrollment in our summer programs – with 2023 as one of our highest enrollments ever – and are thrilled to offer activity-driven, screen-free programming that lets children thrive in new and exciting ways.”

This year’s Parent Confidence Report also found that 85% of parents of school-age children believe it’s important that children are raised with social emotional skills. Champions’ research-backed curriculum includes indoor and outdoor group activities as well as field trips designed to help children use their natural creativity and curiosity to learn and develop important social skills, such as independence and resilience. Each day’s activities also include indoor and outdoor free play so children can let their imaginations roam without the use of screentime.

For more information on Champ Camp, view the website here.

The 2023 Parent Confidence Report: Children Ages 5-12 is available here.

About KinderCare Learning Companies®

A leading provider early childhood and school-age education and care, KinderCare builds confidence for life in children and families from all backgrounds. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today’s dynamic work environment:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare ® Learning Centers that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with Crème de la Crème ® , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms;

that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms; At work, through KinderCare Learning Companies for Employers™ , providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including employer-supported child care benefits, on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and

, providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including employer-supported child care benefits, on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and In local schools, with Champions® before and after-school programs.

KinderCare programs meet the highest standards, validated by independent, third-party evaluation including:

Gallup , measuring workforce engagement,

, measuring workforce engagement, National Association for the Education of Young Children , ensuring individual early learning center quality,

, ensuring individual early learning center quality, Cognia , accreditation for before- and after-school programs

, accreditation for before- and after-school programs BRIGANCE ® and TerraNova ® assessments of children’s academic progress and achievement, and

assessments of children’s academic progress and achievement, and WELL Health-Safety Rating™, validating health and safety practices in our facilities.

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 2,000 early learning centers and sites. In 2023, KinderCare earned its seventh Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only four organizations worldwide to achieve this milestone for seven consecutive years. To learn more, visit KC-Learning.com.