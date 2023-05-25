Five Star Parks & Attractions Continues Impressive Growth with Acquisition of Fun Land Entertainment Centers

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five Star Parks & Attractions, one of the leading owners and operators of family entertainment centers in the country, proudly announces its recent acquisition of two Fun Land locations in Northern Virginia. This strategic move marks an exciting milestone in Five Star Parks' expansion into the vibrant Virginia market. This acquisition comes on the heels of Five Star Parks’ recent purchase of Scene75 Entertainment earlier this month. Fun Land expands the company’s portfolio to 27 locations in 13 states.

“The acquisition of Fun Land furthers Five Star Parks’ impressive growth in the attractions industry,” said Joseph Silvestri, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Court Square Capital Partners. “This is a great it for us and marks new territory as we expand into Virginia.”

"We are so excited to welcome Fun Land into the Five Star Parks family," said John Dunlap, CEO of Five Star Parks & Attractions. “Fun Land is known for delivering exceptional experiences and we are thrilled to build upon that foundation.”

Fun Land has been a staple of Fredericksburg for more than two decades, delighting generations of families. In 2020, a new location opened in Fairfax County and has quickly emerged as a local favorite. Both locations feature Tailgater’s Sports Grill restaurant offering great food, drinks, and fun to foodies of all ages.

The Five Star Parks & Attractions portfolio includes the Track Family Fun Parks, Adventure Ziplines, and Xtreme Racing in Branson, Missouri; LazerPort Fun Center, SpeedZone, and Xtreme Racing in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Celebration Station with locations in Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas; Craig’s Cruisers with three locations in Michigan; Malibu Jack’s indoor theme parks with locations in Indiana and Kentucky and Scene75 with five locations in Illinois and Ohio.

About Fun Land

Fun Land is the ultimate destination for families, friends, and thrill-seekers. Fun Land offers a wide array of rides and attractions, all while guaranteeing memorable experiences. Conveniently located in Fredericksburg and Centreville, Virginia, Fun Land has been catering to the northern Virginia community for over 20 years.

About Five Star Parks

Five Star Parks & Attractions is a developer and operator of leading family entertainment centers (FECs), which offer opportunities for families of all ages to escape and play together. Five Star Parks centers beneit from the passion and expertise of leaders with deep experience, and from the inancial backing necessary to create long-term success.