Safire Group Awarded Additional U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II Contract

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safire Technology Group, Inc. (“Safire Group”) announces it has been selected by AFWERX for an additional SBIR Phase II in the amount of $1.25M focused on adapting the company’s innovative Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery safety technology, SAFe Impact Resistant Electrolyte (SAFIRE™), to enhance the performance and survivability of Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) and AI-driven surveillance systems in extreme temperature environments for the Department of the Air Force (DAF). Safire Group’s proprietary ballistic/fireproof additive for Li-ion batteries offers enhanced thermal stability and performance in extreme climates, greatly improving the next generation of assets being deployed for Force Protection.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through a faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and losing bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering 'The Open Topic' SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded, and now Safire Group will continue its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

About Safire

Safire Technology Group, Inc. is a venture-backed company developing innovative battery safety technology that increases thermal stability and improves Li-ion based system performance. The company’s core technology, SAFe Impact Resistant Electrolyte (SAFIRE), is the world’s first patented and proprietary drop-in additive for Lithium-ion batteries that prevents fire and explosion through an instantaneous shear-thickening upon kinetic impacts, such as electric vehicle or e-bike crashes. SAFIRE technology provides a safe, easily integrable solution for EVs and other Li-ion-powered systems, resulting in increased safety, thermal stability, and higher performance. For more information, visit: www.safire.co.

About AFRL

Sole organization leading the planning & execution of USAF & USSF science & technology programs. Orchestrates a world-wide government, industry & academia coalition in the discovery, development & delivery of a wide range of revolutionary technology. Provides leading-edge warfighting capabilities keeping air, space and cyberspace forces the world's best. Employs 10,800 military, civilian, and contractor personnel at 17 research sites executing an annual $4B budget. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

AFWERX is an Air Force Research Laboratory Directorate that connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation’s top subject-matter experts, AFWERX harnesses the power of ingenuity of internal talent while expanding technology, talent and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability. Additional information is available at: www.afwerx.com/.

About AFVentures

AFVentures invests in emerging technologies to scale Department of the Air Force capabilities, strengthening the US industrial base that empowers Airmen and Guardians by incentivizing private, for-profit investment in national security interests. Our success is achieved by connecting novel commercial solutions with defense problem sets, de-risking Airmen and Guardian initiatives to fill capability gaps and transition technologies. Learn more at https://afwerx.com/afventures-overview/.