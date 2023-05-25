MatSing revs up mobile connectivity for Indy 500.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MatSing, the pioneer of high-capacity lens antennas, today announced its continued support for the Indianapolis 500 with new upcoming C-Band overlay at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to complement the high-performance, multi-band, multi-carrier network in place.

MatSing’s lens antennas are on site at the Brickyard, and later this year will see the addition of C-Band connectivity for fans to enjoy enhanced speed on their mobile devices as well as on the track, as they stream and share each thrilling moment.

“The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is an iconic venue hosting many storied races including the upcoming Indy 500,” said Bo Larsson, MatSing CEO. “Race days are packed with moments that race fans like to stream and share, making the need for increased network speed and bandwidth at the raceway a necessity. Our lens antennas are equipped to deliver that, and we are honored to serve all carriers on Verizon’s neutral-host DAS system today at the venue. When provisioned, the C-Band overlay will be a game-changer with the greater throughput and capacity that C-Band will eventually unlock.”

MatSing leverages patented light-weight metamaterials and unique design to distinguish its high-performance antennas. Delivering high sectorization without signal interference, fewer number of antenna locations are typically required guaranteeing seamless and cost-effective integration into stadium infrastructures.

With fans gathering to see who will take the victory drink of milk from a glass bottle, they’ll be able to enjoy an unparalleled mobile experience at every turn and lap of the race.

About MatSing

Founded in 2005, MatSing has developed and patented new meta-materials to create the world’s first lightweight and multibeam Lens Antennas. This new approach for high-performance, high-capacity antenna design is more efficient and offers key advantages over traditional antennas, the ability to provide broadband coverage, emit and maintain multiple beams, and to do so cleanly with minimal RF interference. Nationwide coverage isn’t the only critical challenge facing telecoms companies, and MatSing’s Lens antenna solution is ideal to meet the capacity demands at outdoor events, stadiums and macro uses in cities, suburbs, and rural areas. Each antenna can provide multiple independent sectors, up to 48, providing the highest capacity across multiple bands with the fewest antennas possible. MatSing lens technology is the perfect fit for 4G LTE and 5G mobile broadband coverage, and it is the most cost-effective network densification tool in the industry.

To learn more about MatSing RF lens antennas, please visit us at MatSing - RF Lens Technologies or send an email to our expert staff at info@matsing.com.