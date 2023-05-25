MISTR Joins NGLCC as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise®

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MISTR, the gay owned and operated telehealth platform founded by Tristan Schukraft in 2018 to provide free and discreet access to PrEP and long-term HIV treatment, has been certified as an LGBT Business Enterprise® by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, the national business voice of the LGBT community.

NGLCC is the largest advocacy organization dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBTQ people, serving as the nation’s exclusive certifying body for LGBTQ-owned and operated businesses. To become a Certified LGBTBE®, NGLCC’s Supplier Diversity Initiative validates that a business is majority-owned by an LGBTQ individual or individuals. Once certified, they are connected to more than 250 corporations and government agencies that are committed to LGBTQ inclusion in their supply chains.

"We are thrilled to join NGLCC’s network of more than 2,000 certified LGBTBEs and to be recognized for our commitment to serving the LGBTQ community," said Tristan Schukraft, founder of MISTR. "As a gay-owned and operated company, we understand the unique health needs and challenges of our community, and we are proud to have NGLCC’s stamp of approval as we continue our mission of eliminating HIV.”

MISTR brings together the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make PrEP and online HIV care available to all who need it. No doctor's office, no paperwork and free delivery. And most importantly, no cost. By becoming a Certified LGBTBE, they join more than 2,000 other LGBTQ-owned businesses across the nation who collectively generate over $1.7 trillion in economic impact, create tens of thousands of new jobs and innovate business solutions nationwide.

About MISTR

MISTR is a telemedicine platform offering easy, discreet online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and long- term HIV care in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make PrEP and HIV care available to all who need it – 100% free. No doctor's office, no paperwork and free delivery. mistr.com

About NGLCC

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and is the largest global advocacy organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses.