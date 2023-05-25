MEDITECH and PrescribeIT® to Enable Electronic Prescribing in Expanse EHR Within Canada

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDITECH today announced they executed an agreement with Canada Health Infoway in April 2023 to connect with PrescribeIT®, a national e-prescribing service. This will enable prescribers in Canada to electronically transmit a prescription directly from the Expanse EHR to the patient’s pharmacy of choice.

The e-prescribing functionality will allow prescribers to easily create new prescriptions, initiate renewal of existing prescriptions, as well as cancel prescription requests. MEDITECH and Canada Health Infoway are working with Humber River Hospital (Toronto, ON), to deploy e-prescribing and are forecast to go LIVE this fall.

“Physicians want the benefits of e-prescribing,” said Dr. Zaki Ahmed, Chief of Staff, Humber River Hospital. “By eliminating the need for faxes and phone calls to pharmacists, they will see significant time savings. This will also help us to improve safety by reducing transcription errors and cutting the potential for prescription fraud. Patients will also save time as there will no longer be a need to drop off prescriptions. Instead, they will be filled and ready for pick up when they arrive at the pharmacy.”

MEDITECH and Canada Health Infoway plan to roll out additional sites in early 2024. Canada Health Infoway, a government funded, not-for-profit organization, is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to create, operate, and maintain PrescribeIT®.

“This is a transformational project that involves working with many different organizations toward the shared goal of improving healthcare in Canada,” said Infoway’s Executive Vice President Jamie Bruce. “We are pleased to have MEDITECH join this group to provide its customers with e-prescribing, as well as the time and safety benefits it offers.”

MEDITECH Director, Canadian Market and Product Strategy Bob Molloy agrees that this partnership represents a big step forward for Canadian interoperability initiatives.

“We are very excited to join Canada Health Infoway’s national service and work together with Humber River Hospital to implement this new solution,” he said. “The difference that e-prescribing can make for patients, their care providers, and healthcare organizations, cannot be overestimated.”

About MEDITECH

As Canada’s leading HIS solution provider for over four decades, MEDITECH software is used in nearly every jurisdiction. We’re also the leading supplier of complex health authority and multi-site clustered environments. MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations everywhere to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the world’s most intuitive and interoperable HIS. Expanse lays the foundation for the next digital era, enabling connected care across delivery settings, designing cloud-based systems to drive better outcomes, and providing mobile, personalized solutions to improve efficiency for an overburdened workforce. Visit ehr.meditech.com/global/meditech-canada and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.