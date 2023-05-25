The Brooks Group Named to Selling Power’s List of Top Sales Training Companies in 2023

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Brooks Group, a leading provider of sales training, sales coaching, and sales assessment solutions, announced it was named to Selling Power’s list of the Top Sales Training Companies for the thirteenth consecutive year.

To be considered for inclusion on the list, companies submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for sales training and retention, innovative solutions, and their company’s unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year’s list were:

1. Depth and breadth of training offered

2. Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods)

3. Contributions to the sales training market

4. Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback

To evaluate applicants for the list, the Selling Power team surveyed and considered feedback from nearly 400 clients of the applicants.

According to The Brooks Group’s CEO Spencer Wixom, “Selling Power has long been a leading voice in the sales training and transformation industry. We’re honored to continue our position among their recommended providers who provide best-in-class sales training and coaching services. We work every day to live up to this distinction; starting with providing our clients world-class service and experiences all the way to generating, in-partnership, top-line revenue growth and greater profitability for their businesses.”

This year The Brooks Group was also named the 2023 Gold Stevie winner for Sales Book of the Year for “Agile & Resilient: Sales Leadership for the New Normal”, and received Stevie Awards for Sales Training Practice of the Year and Sales Consulting Practice of the Year.

View the Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies in 2023 list at https://bit.ly/3oZqk2r.

About The Brooks Group

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group is a corporate sales training and sales management training company that helps companies build top-performing sales teams. The Brooks Group’s training systems provide street-smart, actionable sales enablement strategies that help salespeople sell more effectively and sales managers coach and lead more successfully. At the core of every program are the tested, proven principles and tools of IMPACT Selling® – the proprietary sales training system developed from over 40 years of research and validation. IMPACT is a linked, six-step selling process that has been taught to over 1,500,000 sales professionals around the world in over 350 industries, eight different languages, and 22 countries. www.brooksgroup.com

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters (https://bit.ly/3nUpek7), as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. https://www.sales30conf.com