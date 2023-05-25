CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel Honors Keli Davis of IntelePeer

DANIA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntelePeer, a leading Communications Automation Platform provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Keli Davis, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, to the Women of the Channel list for 2023 for the third consecutive year. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

“Keli is a tenacious leader worthy of receiving the Women of the Channel recognition,” said Frank Fawzi, CEO at IntelePeer. “For 11 years, she has not faltered in her ability to cultivate, revitalize and acquire valuable partners. Her teams have continuously produced next-generation technology opportunities, propelling our channel partners into newly developed arenas.”

As Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Davis is responsible for IntelePeer’s strategic development and sales growth with technology solutions providers and resale partners. With more than 25 years of experience, she has established strategic partnerships for new channel development, working directly with partners to expand their businesses with next-generation IT sales. In the past year, Davis developed a resell channel strategy, launched a channel program for two partners and turned a non-existing channel into the top revenue producer of the year. Along with her professional accomplishments, she is dedicated to advocating for employee development and mentoring the next generation of young women in STEM.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer simplifies communication automation for businesses and contact centers while lowering costs, enriching the customer experience and accelerating ROI. Its Communications Automation Platform works seamlessly within existing business software and infrastructure, enabling brands to quickly and effortlessly automate complex processes. Built for business users, IntelePeer’s vendor-neutral platform and low- and no-code solutions leverage world-class AI and analytics, empowering businesses to proactively resolve potential pain points and maintain context across channels and throughout the orchestrated customer journey.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

