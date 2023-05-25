Revolutionizing the Way We Shop: Bensons for Beds Partners with Emplifi to Bring Live Shopping Technology with Instant Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emplifi, the leading unified customer engagement platform, today announced that Bensons for Beds, a British bed retailer; specializing in beds, mattresses, and bedroom furniture is using Emplifi Live Advisor to deliver live shopping and support to customers on demand.

Through Emplifi’s leading Live Advisor solution, Bensons for Beds customers can connect to in-store experts for real-time tours, product demonstrations, and purchases. By visiting the store’s website customers can activate a live one-to-one video call in a couple of clicks.

“One of the most notable characteristics of our customer base is their need to experience our products in a physical environment - or at least as close to a physical environment as possible. Trying to recreate that experience on a two-dimensional website is impossible,” said Graham Wilson, Director of Omnichannel and Digital at Bensons for Beds. “By partnering with Emplifi we’re able to close that gap and bring our in-store experience inside the homes of our customers. Our newly introduced, live shopping experience allows us to add that human element customers crave which helps drive confidence and ultimately conversions.”

Within 6 months of employing Emplifi Live Advisor, Bensons for Beds has already seen tangible results. Within the first hour of launching the new service, the bed's retailer achieved their first sale and increased their online Average Order Value (AOV) by 20%. Furthermore, Bensons for Beds has also garnered an impressive average Customer Satisfaction score of 4.7/5.

Bensons for Beds continues to make advancements in their digital offering, adding more Emplifi solutions such as Ratings and Reviews and UGC (User-generated content).

“By connecting Emplifi’s Live Advisor, Ratings, and Reviews, as well as UGC, we’re able to create a more seamless experience for our customers as they move through the buying process. A lot of work goes into choosing the right technology partner,” said Graham Wilson, Director of Omnichannel and Digital at Bensons for Beds. “Partnering with Emplifi has been a win for us as a business. There’s an enormous benefit of not having any heavy lifting as we have access to a suite of solutions all within one platform.”

"There’s nothing that excites us more than seeing one of our clients maximize return on their digital investments. We are proud to partner with a beloved UK brand like Bensons for Beds, as they pave the way, implementing modern solutions to age-old customer challenges,” said Mark Zablan, CEO, Emplifi. “Modern consumers value easy access to support and Bensons for Beds’ focus on providing live support is a testament to their commitment to customer satisfaction. We look forward to supporting their continued success as our partnership expands across other areas of the customer experience."

Emplifi’s one-to-one video technology has been adopted by notable global retailers, such as HP, Marks & Spencer, and Currys. In 2021, the company served over 2.7 million unique users and generated over $240 million in sales for its customers. For more information, visit here.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading unified customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to reach and grow communities through digital- and social-first strategies. More than 20,000 brands like McDonald’s, Ford Motor Company, and Delta Air Lines rely on Emplifi to enable connected, empathetic experiences for the modern consumer across marketing, commerce, and care. Headquartered in New York, Emplifi partners with major social media networks and digital platforms, including Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat. For more information, visit www.emplifi.io.