Muck Rack, Press Gazette Announce Partnership

MIAMI & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Muck Rack, the public relations management platform that fosters trust and relationships between PR professionals and journalists through its technology, community and content, announced today its partnership with Press Gazette, one of the world’s leading sources of industry information covering the news, media and publishing sectors.

The two organizations will collaborate on content and campaigns to drive insights serving journalist communities across the U.S. and UK. Muck Rack aims to spread awareness, particularly among UK journalists, about Muck Rack’s free resources, like its State of Journalism and State of Podcasting Surveys, Muck Rack Trends data and profile verification.

Dominic Ponsford, editor in chief, Press Gazette, said, "Press Gazette is pleased to be working with Muck Ruck. This partnership will help both sides better fulfill our missions to give media professionals the best possible information so they can thrive in the digital age."

“We started Muck Rack as a resource for journalists to connect with on another and we are committed to providing free portfolio tools, media intelligence and insights for journalists to support their work,” added Gregory Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack. “Coming together with a storied organization like Press Gazette will help us reach a new audience of UK journalists and help us serve the unique needs of the reporters in that region.”

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack’s Public Relations Management (PRM) platform enables thousands of organizations including Google, International Rescue Committee, Pfizer, Golin, Zapier and Duolingo to build trust and tell their stories through earned media. Its media database curates hundreds of millions of data points to help PR teams find journalists, podcasters and content creators, generate coverage, monitor news and prove the value of their work. Journalists use Muck Rack’s free tools to showcase their portfolios, analyze news about any topic and measure the impact of their stories. Learn more at muckrack.com.

About Press Gazette

Press Gazette started in 1965 as a trade journal for journalists and editors across the UK but has evolved into an online source for media leaders covering all sectors of the global news and media industries, from the national and regional press (both in print and online) to radio, TV, digital, B2B and consumer magazines. It also writes on media law and media technology and publishes journalism jobs.

As well as all the essential news, Press Gazette’s content pillars include: audience and business data, platforms and their relationships with publishers, interviews with media bosses and others who are working to create a sustainable future for media, and the weekly podcast The Future of Media Explained.

Press Gazette reaches up to 500,000 readers a month via pressgazette.co.uk, and a further 20,000 through its daily and weekly newsletters.

Press Gazette’s events include the British Journalism Awards, which have been running for 11 years and are the only event to cover every sector of the UK news industry. More recently the Future of Media Technology Conference and Awards, The Media 100 Networking event for C level decision makers as well as The Future of Media Trends roundtables have all launched.

In 2022 Press Gazette's events attracted more than 1,000 senior industry leaders, management and teams across leadership, ops, product, revenue, marketing, digital, content, data, insight, audience and tech at publishers, news orgs and media groups across the UK and the US.