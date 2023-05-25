IQVIA & (RED) Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Support Laboratory System Strengthening

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life science industry, announced a groundbreaking partnership today with (RED), the organization co-founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver to fight AIDS and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive, to support laboratory system strengthening and save lives.

The $5 million impact partnership will channel life-saving money to the Global Fund’s Laboratory Systems Integration Fund. Doubling the impact, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match every dollar from the partnership to the Global Fund.

“Every day, IQVIA works alongside our customers and partners to help improve global health. This impact partnership is the latest example of IQVIA’s commitment to improving healthcare systems in low- and middle-income countries, to ultimately drive healthcare forward and create a healthier world,” said David Franks, Vice President, Global Public Health, IQVIA.

“Partnerships like the one we are announcing today with IQVIA are key to building more resilient and responsive laboratories and global health systems,” said Jennifer Lotito, President and COO of (RED). “We can’t end the AIDS pandemic and prevent future pandemics without the life science industry. (RED) is delighted to add IQVIA to our dedicated family of life-science partners who are helping make preventable and treatable disease preventable and treatable for everyone.”

“If there’s one thing that we have learned even more clearly from COVID-19, it is that rapid diagnosis is the first line of defense against any infectious disease outbreak,” said Peter Sands, the Executive Director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. “At a time when global health leaders are working toward a pandemic treaty, this new Integration Fund demonstrates the will to fight today’s infectious diseases and prepare for tomorrow’s pandemics.”

The Global Fund’s Laboratory Systems Integration Fund aims to advance laboratory systems readiness and capability ratings in over a dozen low- and middle-income countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America to detect and respond to potential local health threats before they become global pandemics. Along with IQVIA, the Fund is backed by $54 million in investments from The Rockefeller Foundation, The Abbott Fund, the philanthropic foundation of the global healthcare company Abbott, and the Global Fund, along with 10 other recipient countries.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 87,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

About (RED)

Founded by Bono & Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS, (RED) partners with the world’s most iconic brands and people to create products and experiences that raise money, heat and urgency for global health crises.

Every action you take with (RED) saves lives.

To date, (RED) has generated over $750 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 245 million people. (RED) funding supports life-saving programs that empower health workers and provide testing, treatment and care in places where injustice has enabled pandemics to thrive.