Envision Healthcare Enters Multiyear, Statewide Agreement With AvMed to Provide Florida Patients In-Network Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envision Healthcare, a leading national medical group, has reached a multiyear agreement with AvMed, one of Florida’s leading health plans, to provide its commercial and Medicare Advantage members in Florida in-network care provided by Envision clinicians.

Through the agreement, members have in-network access to Envision physicians and advanced practice providers specializing in anesthesiology, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, radiology, neonatology, trauma and surgical care.

“ Envision clinicians live in and provide high-quality patient care throughout Florida and are invested in improving the health and well-being of their community members,” said Jim Rechtin, Chief Executive Officer of Envision Healthcare. “ We are pleased to work with AvMed to provide thousands of AvMed members in-network care when and where they need it most. As we strengthen our relationship, we will continue making care more accessible and affordable for patients and enhancing the health of the communities we serve.”

About Envision Healthcare Corporation

Envision Healthcare Corporation is a leading national medical group that delivers physician and advanced practice provider services, primarily in the areas of emergency and hospitalist medicine, anesthesiology, radiology/teleradiology and neonatology. As a leader in ambulatory surgical care, AMSURG holds ownership in more than 250 surgery centers with medical specialties ranging from gastroenterology to ophthalmology and orthopedics. In total, the medical group offers a differentiated suite of clinical solutions on a national scale with a local understanding of our communities, creating value for health systems, payers, providers and patients. For additional information, visit www.envisionhealth.com.