Stork Awarded Five-Year Asset Integrity Contract on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf

Stork, a Fluor company, has been awarded a five-year contract, plus five one-year extension options with London-based Harbour Energy. The contract extends Stork’s asset integrity services in the North Sea on Harbour Energy’s Armada (pictured), Everest, Lomond and Erskine (AELE) hub, and also extends services to Solan, the J-Area and the Great Britannia Area. (Photo: Business Wire)

Stork, a Fluor company, has been awarded a five-year contract, plus five one-year extension options with London-based Harbour Energy. The contract extends Stork’s asset integrity services in the North Sea on Harbour Energy’s Armada (pictured), Everest, Lomond and Erskine (AELE) hub, and also extends services to Solan, the J-Area and the Great Britannia Area. (Photo: Business Wire)

IRVING, Texas & ABERDEEN, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, a Fluor company, has been awarded a five-year contract, plus five one-year extension options with London-based Harbour Energy. The contract extends Stork’s asset integrity services in the North Sea on Harbour Energy’s Armada, Everest, Lomond and Erskine (AELE) hub, and also extends services to Solan, the J-Area and the Great Britannia Area.

Under the new contract, Stork will deliver asset integrity planning, inspection, fabric maintenance, access solutions, hot bolting and composite repair applications. In addition, Stork will provide deck crew services across the AELE hub.

“Our client has clearly recognized the value and dedication that our people bring and see Stork as a long-term partner for the future of their assets on the UK Continental Shelf,” said Taco de Haan, president of Stork.

The new contract is scheduled to commence in the second quarter.

About Stork

Stork, a Fluor company, continually improves the performance of its clients’ assets through a wide range of integrated, innovative and data-driven solutions, from operations and maintenance to turnarounds and modifications. Stork is committed to growing its clients’ business sustainably and successfully by setting new standards of excellence in asset management. Underpinned by its core values — Safety, Integrity, Teamwork, Client Focus and Excellence — Stork aims to be the industry reference, every day, everywhere. For more information, please visit www.stork.com or follow us on Twitter @StorkTS, LinkedIn.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $13.7 billion in 2022 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#stork