Lorain County Community College Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Provide All-In-One Multimedia Creation and Distribution Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ohio-based Lorain County Community College (LCCC) has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide the institution with powerful tools that will facilitate the creation of engaging and collaborative course content. After a rigorous review and trial, YuJa’s Video Platform will replace the college’s previous tool.

The institution was seeking an easy-to-use solution that integrates with Canvas, its learning management system. Along with ease of use, the Video Platform will provide the institution with a robust set of capabilities such as lecture capture, auto captioning, video quizzing, and comprehensive reports and analytics that helps leaders see how media is making an impact.

In addition, built-in tools within YuJa, including automated production, processing, publishing, and managing of video content will help streamline workflows and enable instructors to create engaging synchronous and asynchronous learning experiences.

“The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform was built for higher-ed institutions,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for LCCC to experience YuJa’s diverse functionalities that will help instructors deliver multimedia content to all students without worrying about technology, enabling instructors to do what they do best.”

ABOUT LORAIN COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Founded in 1963, Lorain County Community College has been helping local people get the training and education they need to live their best life for nearly 60 years. One in four Lorain County, Ohio, residents have taken classes at LCCC and more than 43,000 have earned a degree. The college provides the opportunity for students to complete associate's degrees, bachelor’s degrees, short-term certificates, or workforce training. Additionally, through its LCCC’s University Partnership, students can earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree from 15 Ohio universities and colleges.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.