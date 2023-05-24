Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz Named Official Training Kit Sponsor of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham AFC

WREXHAM, Wales--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Betty Buzz, Blake Lively's sparkling beverage company, was announced as the official training kit sponsor of Wrexham AFC, the recently promoted Welsh football team, for the 2023-2024 season for both the women’s and men’s sides. You can preview the new training kit here.

Betty Buzz Founder Blake Lively said, “The owners of Wrexham AFC reached out to me through official channels. Our team had, of course, heard of Wrexham AFC but once we officially learned about their refreshing vision, we knew it was the right official fit for our refreshing sparkling beverage. Officially.”

Wrexham AFC was brought to prominence in the United States following the purchase of the club by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in 2021, and the unveiling of their television series documenting the team and community, Welcome to Wrexham. Betty Buzz will be a featured sponsor on the team’s training kits and remain on the sleeve for the women’s team. The new training kits will be available for purchase soon on the Wrexham AFC website and in-store at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham AFC’s home stadium.

Wrexham AFC Co-Chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds commented, “Betty Buzz pairs well with any beverage - whether it’s Ryan’s Aviation Gin or Rob’s Four Walls Whiskey. But if any of you pair it with Rob’s Four Walls Whiskey, Ryan will hunt you down and make you regret that choice. You can also just drink it alone! Anything but pairing it with Rob’s delicious whiskey.”

Betty Buzz will also be taking over the naming rights of the hospitality suite used by the co-chairmen at the Racecourse Ground, set to be redesigned this June. Additionally, Betty Buzz will be a traveling sponsor of the Wrexham AFC American tour – the first time in the club’s history that the first team squad will travel to the United States – offering sample opportunities in and around all stadium locations.

Wrexham AFC Executive Director Humphrey Ker said, “We are delighted to expand Betty Buzz’s involvement, as they become the training wear sponsor for all the Adult teams at the Club. Betty Buzz is a perfect partner for the Club, locally, nationally and internationally with their every increasing distribution.”

The timing of this announcement marks the beginning of Betty Buzz’s international expansion. All 5 flavors of Betty Buzz are now available in all Whole Foods Market stores within the UK.

About Betty Buzz

Betty Buzz is a portfolio of flavorful sparkling beverages made from only the freshest fruits, herbs and spices that you can enjoy whenever, however you want. Betty Buzz is available in a variety of flavors including Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit, Sparkling Lemon Lime, Ginger Beer and Tonic Water. Betty Buzz is available on Amazon as well as several nationwide retailers including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Total Wine & More, Safeway Albertsons and more.

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales, and competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham has won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The Racecourse Ground, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world’s oldest international stadium that still continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the new owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan’s resources to grow the exposure of the club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk.