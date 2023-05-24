MGID and Playmaker Enter Partnership To Deliver Contextual Native Advertising to Playmaker’s Web Audience

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MGID, the global advertising platform, today announced a partnership with Playmaker, the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media brands. The partnership will see the direct integration of MGID’s native ads across Playmaker’s web properties to maximize user experience and engagement and increase traffic and monetization.

MGID’s network of advertisers across the US, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico will benefit from access to Playmaker’s 101 million monthly web users that engage with a portfolio of sports media brands, including Futbol Sites, Yardbarker Media, and The Nation Network. MGID’s high-quality native advertising offering will enable Playmaker’s media brands to monetize their traffic through non-intrusive and contextually-relevant native ads while also increasing pageviews. MGID’s native ad formats are targeted to the most relevant sections of a user’s content journey to ensure maximum engagement.

“This is a great opportunity for leading advertisers to access Playmaker’s expansive audience of sports fans. Without essential revenue streams, sports media brands cannot serve great content to their fans. At the same time, fans need to see content and ads that enhance their overall experience.” Said Sergio Vives, Global Head of Publisher Acquisition at MGID. “This is great step in our journey to grow our offering and innovate at the edge of digital media advertising. We look forward to connecting Playmaker’s scale of audience to MGID’s relevant, high-quality content.”

“In a changing digital landscape, where effective targeting and attribution is becoming increasingly complex, teaming up with MGID will provide essential alignment between consumer and marketer needs through our trusted brands.” Added Michael Bellom, Head of Revenue Operations at Playmaker. “The integration of native ads and exclusive content recommendations will help users find the right content and ensure marketers reach the right audiences.”

ABOUT MGID

MGID is a global advertising platform helping brands reach unique local audiences at scale. It uses privacy-first, AI-based technology to serve high-quality, relevant ads in brand-safe environments. The company offers a variety of ad formats, including native, display and video to deliver a positive user experience. This enables advertisers to drive performance and awareness, and publishers to retain and monetize their audiences.

Every month, MGID reaches 900 million unique readers, with 200 billion ad impressions, across 25 thousand trusted publishers. For more information, please visit www.mgid.com or contact hello@mgidpr.com.

ABOUT PLAYMAKER

Playmaker (TSX-V: PMKR; OTC: PMKRF) is a digital sports media company that acquires and integrates premier fan-centric media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to tier one advertisers, online sports betting operators, and sports federations and leagues. Leveraging its in-house technology stack, Bench, and with a 360-degree view of sports fans, Playmaker delivers authentic digital content experiences for sports fans and best-in-class results for its partners across the Americas.

For more information, visit: http://www.playmaker.fans or contact Playmaker Chief Executive Officer Jordan Gnat via email jgnat@playmaker.fans. |T: (416) 815-4993.

To sign up for Playmaker’s Investor Alerts, visit: playmaker.fans/investors.