DataStax and ThirdAI Partner to Accelerate AI Adoption – in the Cloud or Datacenter – at Dramatically Lower Cost

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataStax, the real-time AI company, today announced a partnership with AI startup ThirdAI to make sophisticated large language models (LLMs) and other artificial intelligence (AI) technologies accessible to any organization, regardless of where their data resides — on-premises or in the cloud — running on massively scalable databases such as DataStax’s Astra DB. This partnership marks the launch of the DataStax AI Partner Program, which has been designed to connect enterprises with groundbreaking AI startups and accelerate the development and deployment of AI applications for customers.

With ThirdAI technology, training AI/ML workloads can be performed on cost-effective CPU chips rather than GPU chips that are more expensive and often only available in limited quantities in the cloud. DataStax delivers on-premises and cloud databases built on the massively scalable Apache Cassandra® database. Together, DataStax and ThirdAI enable organizations to bring AI and ML directly to their data, even within the data center, ensuring better performance, without loss of accuracy, at orders of magnitude cost savings.

“ To truly unlock the transformative power of AI and ML, organizations must bring ML to where their data resides, and for many organizations – that is in their data center,” said Ed Anuff, chief product officer, DataStax. “ ThirdAI’s BOLT engine combined with the power of DataStax technology built on Cassandra will truly make AI accessible, affordable, and executable for any business looking to make the most of these incredible new technology innovations.”

“ By dissolving the hardware barrier between data and AI we can help all enterprises that are working to accelerate AI adoption to remain competitive and stay at the forefront of innovation,” said Prof. Anshumali Shrivastava, founder and CEO, ThirdAI. “ Our partnership with DataStax enables us to bring our revolutionary technology to the large enterprises who already possess robust, real-time data stored in Datastax databases. Together, we can help those businesses unleash the full potential of their data assets, driving actionable insights, empowering intelligent decision-making, and paving the way for transformative outcomes.”

DataStax AI Partner Program

Participating AI partners will work closely with DataStax to innovate with customers who have an internal AI initiative and create new proof of concept programs that integrate AI technologies into business applications. Together, DataStax and its partners will enable customers to leverage the power of Cassandra – the massively scalable, high-performance open source database – alongside fresh, dynamic AI technologies that have been battle-tested and fully vetted by DataStax to ensure optimal performance and integration for customers.

“ The world of AI is evolving so quickly that it’s hard to keep up. Many enterprises face challenges in identifying impactful AI solutions in a sea of startups,” said Phil Kim, VP, business development and strategy, DataStax. “ It can be hard for enterprise leaders to distinguish genuine value from hype as they look to implement AI technology into their business. The AI Partner Program aims to simplify this process, bridging the gap between enterprises and startups to facilitate meaningful AI collaborations that drive innovation. Partnerships like that with ThirdAI, are the ones we know will actually deliver meaningful outcomes for our customers and that’s what we’re looking to replicate and deliver.”

Find more information and learn how to participate in the DataStax AI Partner Program here.

About DataStax

DataStax is the real-time AI company. With DataStax, any enterprise can mobilize real-time data and quickly build smart, high-growth applications at unlimited scale, on any cloud. DataStax delivers the Astra DB cloud database built on Apache Cassandra® and the Astra Streaming event streaming technology built on Apache Pulsar™. Hundreds of the world’s leading enterprises, including Verizon, Audi, ESL Gaming and many more rely on DataStax to unleash the power of real-time data to win new markets and change industries. Learn more at DataStax.com.

© 2023 DataStax Inc., All Rights Reserved. DataStax is a registered trademark of DataStax, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Apache, Apache Cassandra, and Cassandra are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation or its subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.