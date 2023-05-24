BIO 300 Enhances Radiotherapy Efficacy Against Lung Tumors in a Nonclinical Model

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A recently published paper in Translational Lung Cancer Research details encouraging results from nonclinical studies conducted with Humanetics Corporation’s (Humanetics) novel radioprotective drug, BIO 300. The studies evaluated the therapeutic utility of BIO 300 when lung cancer undergoes treatment by radiation therapy. The positive results showcased that BIO 300 can protect normal tissues from collateral damage associated with radiotherapy without protecting the lung tumor, while potentially sensitizing the tumors to radiotherapy.

These studies, which were conducted by researchers at Henry Ford Health in Detroit, Michigan, assessed the impact of daily, oral administration of BIO 300 in a model of human lung cancer exposed to thoracic or abdominal radiotherapy. The studies compared the effect of radiotherapy, with and without BIO 300 dosing, on normal tissue and tumors.

The researchers concluded that BIO 300 was radioprotective of normal lung tissue without compromising the efficacy of radiotherapy on lung tumors. The drug appeared to sensitize lung tumors to radiotherapy, suggesting a role in enhancing the therapeutic efficacy of radiotherapy. Importantly, BIO 300 was well-tolerated with no toxic effects following continuous daily oral dosing for up to 20 weeks. Taken together, this work highlights the therapeutic utility of BIO 300 and supports clinical investigation in patients with lung cancer.

Radiation therapy is a vital component of cancer treatment, often delivering highly targeted doses of radiation to tumor sites to eliminate cancer cells. However, the challenge lies in minimizing the damage to surrounding healthy tissues, which can lead to adverse side effects and limit treatment options. Humanetics aims to address this critical issue with BIO 300 which can safeguard normal tissues during radiotherapy, thereby enhancing patient outcomes and their quality of life.

Ronald J. Zenk, CEO at Humanetics, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the study results, stating, "We are delighted with the outcome of these nonclinical studies. Showing that BIO 300 can protect normal tissues during radiotherapy has the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment by reducing the risk of debilitating side effects."

BIO 300 is in clinical development for oncology applications to protect cancer patients from unintentional side effects caused by radiation therapy. Humanetics has completed a phase 1b/2a clinical trial in lung cancer patients (NCT02567799). In addition, a phase 2b trial is currently in progress evaluating the clinical utility of BIO 300 to protect lung tissues against the long-term effects of COVID-19 (NCT04482595).

The views expressed herein are those of Humanetics Corporation and may not reflect the official policy or position of Henry Ford Health.

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs, with a focus on medical countermeasures to prevent harm caused by exposure to radiation, for protective use in cancer radiation therapy, and to guard against the long-term damaging effects of COVID-19. For more information, visit humaneticscorp.com.