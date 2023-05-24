Reformulary Group Inc. and Mednow Inc. Partner to Advance the Mission of Making Medications More Transparent, More Accessible, and More Affordable for All Canadians

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mednow Inc (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX:MDNWF) is proud to announce today that Reformulary Group Inc. has chosen Mednow as a preferred digital pharmacy, helping optimize the member experience of close to 300,000 and growing, subscribed members. Reformulary Group built and manages The Reformulary®, its proprietary drug list (formulary) becoming the most recognized independent formulary in Canada, along with the award-winning Drugfinder® search tool. Partnering with the Reformulary team, like-minded healthcare professionals, Mednow will offer managed formularies powered by Reformulary® to its ever-growing network of clients. The Reformulary-Mednow partnership leverages Reformulary’s built-in expert advice to help Canadians find the drug that provides the best healthcare (works better; costs less), together with a smart pharmacy that’s committed to providing lower prices for plan members. Reformulary plan members will also benefit from concierge support from Mednow pharmacists.

The partnership also includes the development of a combined offering to bring an exciting, affordable, and transparent drug solution to all Canadians. This includes people without or with little drug coverage, such as gig workers and others without drug plans. Founded on shared values, the two companies will work together toward the mutual goal of making drugs more affordable for more Canadians.

The Reformulary and its Drugfinder® search tool offer built-in expertise about which drugs provide the best value (clinical & cost), empowering people to proactively manage their health. The company also has a substantial prescription drug data asset used to mine and better understand the use of prescription drugs. With its focus on empowering people, Reformulary is launching a set of online tools, called meTrics™, for all Canadians to track their health and quality of life – since, You know you best™.

Mednow is a national virtual pharmacy in your pocket offering a personal, private and always-on digital pharmacy experience for all Canadians. Reformulary clients (and indeed all Canadians) enjoy fast, free prescription delivery as part of Mednow’s low dispensing fee as well as low drug cost and instant access to pharmacists for advice on the phone or in the Mednow app for iPhone/iPad, Android devices and on the web.

Components of the partnership include technological integrations making digital tools more accessible for mutual patients, virtual pharmacy services provided to Reformulary clients, the Reformulary will be offered to Mednow clients, an exciting solution for uninsured and underinsured Canadians.

About Mednow

Mednow (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX:MDNWF) is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with a high-standard of care. Designed with accessibility and quality of care in mind, Mednow provides virtual pharmacy and telemedicine services as well as doctor home visits through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Mednow’s services include free at-home delivery of medications, doctor consultations, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer, and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience and the specialized PillSmart™ system that packages prescriptions in easy-to-use daily dose packs, each labelled with the date and time of the next dose.

About Reformulary

Reformulary Group is a leading healthcare company in Canada, enabled by technology. The most notable innovation is its proprietary list of prescription drugs (formulary) – The Reformulary. Championing better drugs plans for Canadian companies and Canadians. Reformulary Group is passionate about its work, as it knows how important it is for Canadians to have access to effective drugs at affordable prices.

