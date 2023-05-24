International Space Technology Client signs Multi-launch Term Sheet for Missions from Canada, Committing to Launch Orbital Transfer Vehicles (OTVs) from Spaceport Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maritime Launch Services Inc. (NEO: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) announces today that its launch manifest on its medium class launch vehicles has been committed through the end of 2027.

With a recent multi-mission Agreement signed for launching client OTVs from a manufacturer in the EU, Maritime Launch has secured medium-class launch vehicle capacity on multiple missions on a rideshare and dedicated payload basis from Spaceport Nova Scotia from 2025 onwards.

“This Agreement, if fully realized, is valued at over $1B in revenue and commits a large portion of our near-term medium-class launch manifest at Spaceport Nova Scotia, proving the strong demand for launch services in the global space market and the viability of Spaceport Nova Scotia,” says Stephen Matier, President and CEO of Maritime Launch Services. “By offering missions from Nova Scotia, we are able to help address global demand, while offering Canadians great careers and opportunities to participate in our exciting space economy.”

Maritime Launch is currently under construction building Canada’s first commercial launch site, Spaceport Nova Scotia, located near the rural communities of Canso, Hazel Hill and Little Dover.

The space industry is currently facing a tight launch market, with only a few places to launch commercial payloads for satellite constellation deployment. Maritime Launch offers the global market competitive launch inclinations from 45 to 98 degrees from a single site, making it one of the most attractive launch locations in North America. The Company has Canadian and international clients lined-up to launch using small-class vehicles starting as early as 2024.

Maritime Launch’s international client is a leader in space logistics and transportation and has a track record of space-proven technologies and successful missions, enabling service providers to streamline satellite launch, across-orbit transportation, on-orbit servicing and refueling, and end of mission disposal.

“Finding clients who want to launch their technology from Spaceport Nova Scotia has not been a challenge for our team, given demand,” added President and CEO, Stephen Matier. “We have seen an acceleration of demand since the start of construction last September. This demand, coupled with Transport Canada’s announcement in January to support commercial launch from Canada for the first time in our history, signals the continuing momentum of the space sector in Canada.”

In the coming months, Maritime Launch will share more details of this exciting partnership including details regarding the client’s first launch from Spaceport Nova Scotia.

About Maritime Launch

Maritime Launch Services inc. (NEO: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients in support of the growing commercial space transportation industry over a wide range of inclinations. Spaceport Nova Scotia will allow small and medium sized launch vehicles to place their satellites into low-earth orbit. Spaceport Nova Scotia is Canada’s first commercial orbital launch complex.

