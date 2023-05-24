EoS Fitness Now Open in Houston Suburb of Spring

SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texans are lifting bigger than ever with a fifth new EoS Fitness now open in the Houston suburb of Spring. Featuring 45,000 square feet of cutting-edge cardio equipment and strength training machines, plus an expansive group fitness studio and multiple innovative recovery areas, EoS is providing the community with a premium fitness experience at an affordable price point.

Located at 7422 Louetta Road, the Spring location is the fifth EoS Fitness to open its doors in the state with several more gyms scheduled to open in Texas later this year. Along with the brand’s lineup of signature amenities including the latest in smart fitness technology and high-end equipment, EoS offers accessible membership options starting from just $9.99/month so residents can make their health a priority.

“This new location in Spring marks our fourth Houston-area gym and is part of our 50-gym expansion plan for the Houston and DFW markets over the next five years,” said Richard Idgar, COO, EoS Fitness. “We’re thrilled to continue this momentum here in Texas to ensure everyone has access to achieve their personal health and fitness goals.”

The Spring location features EoS Smart Strength Equipment, a seven-piece smart technology line that personalizes each member’s workout to their individual goals and fitness levels. The gym also offers multiple recovery areas including The Tank, an innovative space with professional grade stretch tables, percussion massagers and compression boots, and a Recovery Room designed for relaxation outfitted with several massage chairs.

Memberships start at $9.99/month for 24/7 access. Additional features of the new Spring EoS include a variety of weekly group fitness and cycle classes; the MOVEoS Cinema, where members can work out while watching a movie on the big screen; The EoS Yard®, Kids’ Club; an indoor lap pool; hot tub; saunas; expert personal trainers and more.

For more information or to join, visit: EoSFitness.com.

About EoS Fitness

EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value. Low Price. (HVLP)® gyms, is an inclusive and welcoming organization committed to empowering exercise practitioners of all experience levels. With more than 100 locations open or on the way in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Southern California, Texas and Utah, EoS Fitness is rapidly expanding. Providing serious fitness options, EoS Fitness offers the best equipment, high-energy workout classes, and extensive personal training options starting at just $9.99 per month. www.eosfitness.com.