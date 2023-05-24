Engine Alliance Selects CTS Engines to Provide MRO Engine Services for the GP7200

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CTS Engines (CTS) announces they have been selected to provide MRO services for Engine Alliance (EA) on the GP7200 turbofan jet engine. EA is a 50-50 joint venture between Pratt & Whitney and General Electric for the development, production, and service of the GP7200. The GP7200 is the premier engine for the A380 aircraft as it combines the reliability and ingenuity of the PW4000 and GE90 engines while providing the most fuel-efficient and quietest powerplant for the A380.

“In 2019, Engine Alliance changed its operational focus to aftermarket services and customer support. The partnership with CTS will help us meet our customers’ high expectations,” said Amy Johnston, President of EA. “CTS leadership team provides a unique perspective that comes from years of experience at airlines, MRO shops, and the OEMs, and we are confident CTS will deliver the results our airline customers require,” stated Johnston.

“We are excited to partner with EA to provide MRO services for the GP7200. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to learn the best practices from the world’s greatest engine companies while also delivering world-class quality, reliability, and turnaround time,” said Vesa Paukkeri, Chief Executive Officer of CTS.

About CTS Engines

CTS Engines is a global leader in mature engine maintenance, rethinking business as usual. Based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, CTS Engines is an independent MRO providing complete maintenance, repair, overhaul, and testing services to owners and operators of mature wide-body aircraft engines. We proudly support a wide range of both commercial and military customers. Since 2002, CTS Engines has built its reputation on the ability to provide its customers with high-quality, cost-effective solutions for engine maintenance. Our mission is to keep our customers’ mature engines flying longer and more reliably than any other MRO in the world.

About Engine Alliance

Engine Alliance (EA) is a 50-50 joint venture of GE (NYSE:GE) and Pratt & Whitney (P&W), a Raytheon Technologies business (NYSE:RTX). Revenue-sharing partners include MTU Aero Engines of Germany, SAFRAN Aero Boosters of Belgium and SAFRAN Aircraft Engines of France. EA manufactures and services the quietest, most reliable and most fuel-efficient powerplant for the A380, the GP7200.