Builders FirstSource Releases 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the "Company"), the nation’s largest supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market for new residential construction and repair and remodeling, announced today that it has published its 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, highlighting advancements in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) across the Company in 2022. The report offers an overview of the initiatives and programs the Company has implemented to improve transparency and sustainability throughout the organization for the betterment of its team members, stakeholders, and partners.

Highlights from the 2023 CSR report include:

Environment:

Established Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions baselines. The Company intends to set short-, medium-, and long-term reduction targets for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions no later than 2025

>90% of the Company’s wood is from Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified vendors

>1.3 million trees saved in 2022 through the use of Builders FirstSource manufactured framing components versus traditional framing methods

Diversity:

Launched WEBUILD, a new women-focused employee resource group, and expanded veteran hiring initiatives

99% of team members trained on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives

Executive ethnic and racial diversity increased in 2022 to 13% from 5% in 2021

Team Members & Community:

Achieved a 22% annual reduction in our total recordable incident rate (TRIR) in 2022, doubling our targeted reduction. The Company has set a goal to reduce our TRIR by another 10% in 2023

Extensive safety and on-the-job training for all team members

Supported our local communities with more than $3.2 million in charitable giving in 2022

“ In 2022, we took a step forward in our ambitions to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, increase our use of sustainable materials, improve our safety performance, and foster a more diverse and inclusive culture while maintaining our industry-leading position as an employer and supplier of choice. Our ESG programs aim to address topics deemed most important by our stakeholders, and we look forward to maintaining a dialogue on these issues. We recognize that achieving a sustainable future has its challenges, but we are ready to tackle them head-on as a team to foster greener homebuilding and a more inclusive environment for all,” commented Dave Rush, CEO of Builders FirstSource.

Investors can learn more about how Builders FirstSource approaches sustainability and view the 2023 CSR report on the ESG page of our Investor Relations website.

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide our customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 42 states with over 500 locations and have a market presence in 47 of the top 50 and 86 of the top 100 MSAs, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (some of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other specialty building products. www.bldr.com