Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Gamefam Unveil New Immersive World on Roblox

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Gamefam, a leading metaverse game developer, are joining forces to create Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever immersive experience on Roblox, a global immersive platform where millions of people connect and communicate daily. In Cirque du Soleil Tycoon, users can build their own Cirque du Soleil universe filled with performers, artists, sell-out crowds and some of the most visually stunning performances in the metaverse.

Community members will have the chance to build and manage their own Big Top performance, try their skills in interactive challenges and mini-games, hire acrobats, and set the stage to create their very own custom Cirque du Soleil site. Inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s brand-new touring show, “ECHO”, which explores the relationship between humans and nature, the experience incorporates whimsical and fantastical Cirque du Soleil details and brings existing and new fans together for a behind-the-scenes look at how Cirque du Soleil productions work. Roblox community members will also have access to unique virtual items, such as animal head masks inspired by real-life ECHO costumes, allowing them to customize their avatar and express their creativity in true Cirque du Soleil fashion.

“Cirque du Soleil Tycoon will channel the influence of global online platform Roblox for immersive shared experiences and harness Cirque du Soleil’s high-end entertainment expertise, creative DNA, and multi-generational fanbase. To launch Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever digital experience on a major immersive platform like Roblox made a lot of sense for us – just like the story of ECHO which centers around connection, Roblox is all about bringing people together, and in this case, also enabling us to offer a coveted behind-the-scenes experience to millions of fans at once, sans distance or other physical limitations,” said Sébastien Ouimet, Head of Filmed and Immersive Entertainment at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

This unique experience supports Cirque du Soleil’s newly defined mission to diversify its offering beyond live shows by bringing its world-renowned creative development engine to the immersive world of Roblox and allowing new and existing fans to engage with a first-of-its-kind metaverse experience. “With the creation of Cirque du Soleil Tycoon, we underscore the increasing importance of widening our portfolio of brand experiences across 3D immersive and filmed entertainment, premium content, gaming, and beyond,” notes Nickole Tara, Chief Growth Officer, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

“It has been a privilege to bring one of the world’s most admired and magical attractions to Roblox and invite the community to experience Cirque du Soleil beyond the physical big top,” added Ricardo Briceno, Chief Business Officer at Gamefam. “Cirque du Soleil Tycoon serves as yet another great example of how beloved brands can extend their reach and engage new fans right where they are spending time each and every day.”

By tapping into Gamefam’s metaverse gaming expertise, Cirque du Soleil aims to engage some of the 66 million+ daily active players on Roblox, attract a new fan base, and provide people globally an easily accessible way to experience the creativity and universe of Cirque du Soleil. Cirque du Soleil Tycoon will be available for free on Roblox via most platforms and devices, including consoles, PCs, mobile, and tablets starting in summer 2023.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. In addition to producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to positively impact people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Since its creation in 1984, more than 378 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.

About Gamefam

Gamefam, a leading metaverse game developer and publisher that creates connected experiences with gaming communities and well-known brands, is building the next generation of pop culture franchises born from the metaverse. Our mission is to create dynamic experiences for an amazing community while we grow the next generation of super hit gaming and entertainment franchises from within the metaverse. Gamefam operates the largest network of games on Roblox with over 25 million daily game sessions and 115 million hours of engagement each month across 30+ live games in the company’s portfolio. Gamefam’s top franchises include Sonic Speed Simulator, Twilight Daycare, Tower of Misery, Funky Friday, Ultra Power Tycoon, Starving Artists, Hot Wheels Open World, Easy Obby and Weapon Fighting Simulator. The Gamefam experience also extends into metaverse destinations including its operation of the three leading Minecraft servers and development of Fortnite’s top 40 maps. With its headquarters in Los Angeles, the Gamefam team combines the business and production expertise of longtime brand experts and game industry professionals with the metaverse’s top creators. For more information, visit https://gamefam.com.