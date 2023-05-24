Office of Inspector General releases Accessia Health from Integrity Agreement

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accessia Health, a national nonprofit patient assistance organization, announces its release from its Integrity Agreement (IA) with the Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General (OIG). Through a comprehensive 3-year process, the company's leadership spearheaded efforts to meet the IA’s requirements. Effective May 18, 2023, the matter is now closed.

Accessia Health entered into the IA in January 2020 under its former name, Patient Services, Inc. Embracing the agreement as an opportunity to improve, the company underwent sweeping changes, including hiring a new CEO and Chief Compliance Officer to lead the transformation. Gwen Cooper, CEO, and Deanna Callahan, Chief Compliance Officer, both seasoned and successful healthcare executives, have implemented an unprecedented organizational overhaul, substantially revising policies and procedures, updating the organization’s technology platforms, creating new service lines and offerings, and bringing in new leadership team members and staff with proven track records and expertise in clinical operations, public health, health equity, digital and information technology, business development and patient experience and engagement.

" This accomplishment reflects the tireless dedication of our entire team to providing exceptional services while upholding the highest standards of integrity," said Cooper. “ The work we’ve done in the last three years, not only to meet the requirements of our integrity agreement but to launch innovative programs that improve access to healthcare, guidance and support, regardless of one’s zip code or diagnosis, allows us to establish ourselves as the partner of choice in the patient assistance industry.”

In the last 12 months, Accessia Health has focused on engineering changes that enable their platforms to effectively connect and communicate with different systems, devices, applications, and products for improved interoperability for the patient and provider. They also welcomed a diverse workforce to better meet patients’ unique needs and launched an exceptional education platform to improve health literacy for healthcare consumers. Moving forward, the company will continue to be guided by its OIG opinion.

“ Organizational compliance is pivotal in creating and maintaining a reputable organization,” said Deanna Callahan, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Accessia Health. “ The leadership team at Accessia Health has been integral in meeting this milestone as they adapt to change and evolve their innovative offerings.”

Accessia Health has distributed over $1.2 billion to patients throughout the country, helping them navigate their way through the complexities of the healthcare system. The nonprofit has proven to be a leader in the industry by providing robust assistance offerings, including insurance case management, education, and financial support to pay for health insurance premiums, medication copayments, medical treatments, travel, and other expenses.

For more information about Accessia Health, visit www.accessiahealth.org

About Accessia Health

Accessia Health is a leader in nonprofit patient assistance providing financial assistance, programs, and services for people with rare and chronic medical conditions. Today, the organization is leading the charge to expand this model through a community-based approach that ensures all people have access to healthcare regardless of their zip code or diagnosis. Accessia Health operates pursuant to an Advisory Opinion of the HHS Office of Inspector General, allowing the organization to pay for the healthcare needs of qualified individuals. Learn more at www.accessiahealth.org.