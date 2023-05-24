Teachers Federal Credit Union Raises More Than $400,000 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®

John Schneider, co-founder of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® and Brad Calhoun, president and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union at the inaugural Teachers Federal Credit Union Golf Tournament held on May 18 benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®. (Photo: Business Wire)

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teachers Federal Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in the United States with $9.4 billion assets and more than 440,000 members, raised more than $400,000 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® through an organizational-wide fundraising campaign. Fundraising culminated with the inaugural Teachers Federal Credit Union Golf Tournament benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®. Supported by partner sponsorships, as well as donations from Teachers employees and members, the golf outing is the first of its kind in the northeast to directly benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.

Teachers Federal Credit Union’s 1st Annual Golf Tournament was held on Thursday May 18, 2023 at Westhampton Country Club in Westhampton, NY, one of the most prestigious golf courses on Long Island. More than 100 golfers joined Teachers to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, including John Schneider, co-founder of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals famously known for his acting role as Bo Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard.

“We are proud to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the essential role they play in providing care to children across the country,” said Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union. “We are thankful to our partners, and all those involved in making our first golf tournament a success, and look forward to continuing these efforts for many years to come.”

Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals have raised funds to help provide care for children across the country. The non-profit provides 32 million patient visits for 12 million kids each year. Teachers has been supporting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals since 2021.

“Our efforts to support families wouldn’t be possible without our partners, and we are truly grateful to Teachers Federal Credit Union for their support, and for hosting such an incredible golf tournament,” said Teri Nestel, President & CEO, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “On behalf of our entire organization, I would like to extend a huge thank you to Teachers and its members who have made a sizable impact through this generous donation and effort.”

Committed to community stewardship by way of charitable giving and volunteer efforts, Teachers shares its time, energy, and resources to support causes that promote education, human services, economic development and research. In 2022, Teachers donated more than $550,000 to nonprofit organizations nationwide and volunteered more than 2,200 hours in the community.

Sponsors of the inaugural Teachers Federal Credit Union Golf Outing Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals include TruStage, Fiserv, OM-Financial, and many more.

For more information about Teachers Federal Credit Union, please visit www.teachersfcu.org.

ABOUT TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION:

Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers) is one of the country’s largest credit unions, with more than $9.4 billion in assets and more than 440,000 members across all 50 states. Founded in New York in 1952, Teachers is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution with an open charter offering membership to anyone in the U.S. through its 33 full-service branches and best-in-class digital solutions. Teachers is a key supporter of the communities it serves and is proud to offer a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees. What started as a smart solution for teachers is now smart for all. For more information, visit www.teachersfcu.org.

ABOUT CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS:

More than 10 million kids enter a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital across the United States and Canada each year. To provide the best care for kids, children’s hospitals rely on donations and community support, as Medicaid and insurance programs do not fully cover the cost of care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has helped fill those funding gaps by raising more than $8 billion. For more information, visit: https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/

