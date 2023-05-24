U.K. Government Selects Motorola Solutions to Equip Prison Staff with Body-worn Cameras

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) has been selected to provide 13,000 VB400 body-worn cameras to His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service officers across England and Wales.

By capturing objective video and audio evidence, the deployment will help to enhance officer safety as well as trust and transparency for staff and prisoners alike. The VB400 body-worn camera offers high quality video and audio capture and is equipped with an automatic pre-recording capability, helping to ensure there is a record of every interaction from start to finish.

When signing off duty, officers return cameras to their docks which automatically upload and store the day’s footage to the VideoManager evidence management platform, providing a seamless and intuitive workflow. The body-camera’s lightweight and rugged design, wide-angle field of view and 12 hour battery life help prison staff to remain focused on the task at hand while promoting positive behavior and interaction between staff and prisoners.

“ We're seeing a growing trend in the use of video security technology by prisons to help their frontline teams fulfill their roles safely and transparently,” said Fergus Mayne, U.K. and Ireland country manager at Motorola Solutions. “ The U.K. government’s investment in body-worn cameras for officers in all public sector prisons across England and Wales highlights the vital importance of this technology in helping to maintain safety and security across prison operations.”

Motorola Solutions has a strong track record in video security innovation with significant investments in the U.K., including the company’s Edinburgh innovation hub which designs and develops advanced video technologies trusted by public safety agencies and organizations worldwide.

