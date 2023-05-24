Shoe Carnival Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the "Company"), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, today reported results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2023.

Highlights

Customer count accelerated to a record high 32.7 million loyalty members, up 12 percent versus prior year.

Customer conversion climbed to highest level in 7 consecutive quarters.

Net sales declined 11.4 percent on lower traffic.

Gross profit margin exceeded 35 percent for the 9th consecutive quarter.

Annual guidance is updated, reflective of first quarter results and consumer trends.

Unfavorable weather and persistent consumer pressure from both inflation and lower federal tax refunds negatively impacted first quarter 2023 traffic. Top-line sales and bottom-line earnings in first quarter 2023 were at the lower end of Company expectations, but still ranked near the top of any first quarter in Company history. Today, the Company is providing updated annual guidance, reflective of first quarter results and consumer trends.

“Despite the slower than expected start to 2023, our customer base grew at the fastest pace of the last three years, climbing to a record high of 32.7 million members at quarter end. With the continued strategic growth of our CRM and digital platforms, we now reach a critical mass of American households, engaging with approximately 1 out of every 8 adults ongoing, growth of nearly 65 percent from just five years ago. I am most pleased our instore shopping experience is continuing to drive high conversion, and we once again captured market share growth within this challenging economic backdrop,” said Mark Worden, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“As we move into summer and our most important back-to-school season, we are positioned well for continued market share growth, inventory improvement, and rapid cash generation. Our industry leading merchant team and strategic partners have delivered a compelling product assortment, and our athletic inventory position is sharply improved versus the prior year position. With these customer, instore experience and inventory improvements, we are ready to fuel sales acceleration once the broader economic conditions improve,” concluded Mr. Worden.

Operating Results

First quarter 2023 net sales of $281.2 million ranked in the top three of any first quarter in Company history, but were down 11.4 percent compared to first quarter 2022. The lower net sales compared to 2022 resulted primarily from reduced traffic. The Company believes the lower traffic was primarily driven by persistent inflation and a nearly 9 percent reduction in federal tax refunds compared to first quarter 2022. Unfavorable weather also impacted net sales, with spring seasonal product down approximately 23 percent compared to first quarter 2022.

First quarter 2023 gross profit margin of 35.0 percent was down 50 basis points from prior year and continued to be over 500 basis points higher versus pre-pandemic 2019. Merchandise margin decreased 30 basis points compared to first quarter 2022, reflecting an increase in promotional intensity. Buying, distribution and occupancy (“BDO") costs were lower in the quarter compared to first quarter 2022; however on lower sales, BDO decreased gross profit margin by 20 basis points. The BDO costs were lower in first quarter 2023 as freight and distribution costs declined versus 2022 through active management, contract renegotiation and normalization.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were controlled to be nearly flat in first quarter 2023 compared to first quarter 2022, with higher depreciation and healthcare costs offset by reduced selling costs.

First quarter 2023 net income was $16.5 million, or $0.60 per diluted share (“EPS”), compared to first quarter 2022 of $26.9 million, or $0.95 per diluted share. The EPS earned in first quarter 2023 was 30.4 percent higher than pre-pandemic first quarter 2019.

Merchandise Inventory

As the athletic supply chain disruption experienced last year has eased, a significantly improved athletic merchandise assortment is expected to be available for back-to-school shopping this year. Both aged inventory and seasonal carryover inventories are in line, and there is no current expectation of deep discounting to liquidate merchandise.

Significant progress was made in first quarter 2023 to reduce inventory. First quarter 2023 ending inventory was approximately $45 million higher than the prior year, compared to $105 million higher than the prior year just three months ago. After back-to-school shopping, the Company expects inventory to be lower than last year and to be approximately $40 million lower by year end 2023 compared to year end 2022.

Capital Management

The 2022 fiscal year end marked the 18thconsecutive year the Company ended a year with no debt, and through the first quarter 2023, the Company has also funded its operations without debt. At the end of first quarter 2023, the Company had $40+ million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and approximately $100 million in borrowing capacity. With the expectation of strong back-to-school shopping and conversion of current inventory into cash, cash flow from operations is expected to more than fully fund remodels and store growth planned in the back half of fiscal 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Updated Earnings Guidance

Given first quarter lower end results and consumer trends, the Company has lowered its guidance for the full year and now expects EPS, net sales and gross profit margin within the following ranges for 2023, which includes 53 weeks:

EPS: $3.60 to $3.85

Net sales: $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion

Gross profit margin: 36 to 37 percent

Store Count, Modernization and Planned Store Growth

The Company ended its first quarter 2023 with 397 total stores, 372 Shoe Carnival stores and 25 Shoe Station stores. During first quarter 2023, the Company opened one Shoe Station store and the Shoe Station e-commerce site, www.shoestation.com, went live. The Company is on track to operate over 400 stores in third quarter 2023.

The Company is currently modernizing its Shoe Carnival fleet through a multi-year, remodel program. Over 40 percent is currently complete and by the end of fiscal 2023, the Company is on track to complete approximately 60 percent of the stores.

The Company has a strategic growth roadmap in place to surpass 500 stores and be a multi-billion dollar retailer in 2028, inclusive of organic and acquired growth.

Share Repurchase Program

As of April 29, 2023, the Company had $50 million available for future repurchases under its share repurchase program, and during first quarter 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares.

Conference Call

Financial Tables Follow

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Thirteen Thirteen Weeks Ended Weeks Ended April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 Net sales $ 281,184 $ 317,527 Cost of sales (including buying, distribution and occupancy costs) 182,667 204,664 Gross profit 98,517 112,863 Selling, general and administrative expenses 77,578 77,479 Operating income 20,939 35,384 Interest income (478 ) (32 ) Interest expense 66 95 Income before income taxes 21,351 35,321 Income tax expense 4,825 8,424 Net income $ 16,526 $ 26,897 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.96 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.95 Weighted average shares: Basic 27,223 27,996 Diluted 27,505 28,331 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.100 $ 0.090

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) April 29, January 28, April 30, 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,587 $ 51,372 $ 86,179 Marketable securities 11,535 11,601 10,965 Accounts receivable 3,084 3,052 14,442 Merchandise inventories 389,508 390,390 345,021 Other 16,836 13,308 14,592 Total Current Assets 453,550 469,723 471,199 Property and equipment – net 150,487 141,435 110,033 Operating lease right-of-use assets 312,760 318,612 222,259 Intangible assets 32,600 32,600 32,600 Goodwill 12,023 12,023 11,698 Other noncurrent assets 15,209 15,388 13,945 Total Assets $ 976,629 $ 989,781 $ 861,734 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 55,853 $ 78,850 $ 116,837 Accrued and other liabilities 21,314 20,281 31,243 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 58,077 58,154 51,287 Total Current Liabilities 135,244 157,285 199,367 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 279,168 285,074 195,426 Deferred income taxes 14,526 11,844 409 Deferred compensation 9,809 9,840 10,482 Other 202 170 336 Total Liabilities 438,949 464,213 406,020 Total Shareholders’ Equity 537,680 525,568 455,714 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 976,629 $ 989,781 $ 861,734