Apollon Wealth Management Expands Southern Footprint, Partnering with Atlanta-Based Catalyst Wealth Management

CHARLESTON, S.C. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apollon Wealth Management (“Apollon”) and Catalyst Wealth Management (“Catalyst”) are excited to announce a partnership. The new DBA, Catalyst Apollon, will be part of Apollon’s SEC-registered RIA firm. Apollon is a leading full-service wealth management firm, and as a result of this partnership, Catalyst Apollon clients will have access to a wealth management experience complete with innovative investment solutions, an elite service team, and cutting-edge technology.

The Catalyst Wealth Management team is led by Managing Partners Christopher D. Pullaro, CPA, CFP®, David Pierce, Dave Mirolli and Brian Pierce. Along with advisors Matt Cayce and Cal Halliburton, they bring a combined 100+ years of wealth management experience.

“Apollon is a natural fit for us as a partner in our journey to help serve families and businesses to the best of our abilities,” said the Catalyst managing partners. “As a firm, we are constantly striving to find the best and brightest ideas for our clients, along with incredible service and technology. As we continue to grow, it’s paramount that our clients’ experience is only enhanced, and we feel Apollon can help us make that vision a reality. We look forward to a great relationship.”

“Catalyst Wealth Management's mission and vision align with Apollon’s commitment to creating a foundation of success for our clients,” said Michael Dolberg, founding partner and CEO of Apollon Wealth Management. “We were impressed by the principles that guide their approach to clients and are excited to have them join as a partner firm.”

About Apollon Wealth Management

Financial planning and wealth management is all we do. As a fee-based advisory service, our sole focus is assisting our clients, including affluent individuals, families and business owners, in achieving their financial goals. We understand these goals represent more than financial and investment returns; it is about living the life you’ve earned and sharing your wealth. The fiduciary standard, where your interest is paramount, is also the Apollon standard.

About Catalyst Wealth Management

Catalyst Wealth Management was founded in 2009. Primarily focused in the southeast, the firm has client relationships spanning the United States. Catalyst has traditionally focused on providing financial planning and investment strategies to help clients elevate their confidence, lean into their purpose, and live more abundantly.