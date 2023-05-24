Rubicon Announces New Agreement with GoldOller Real Estate Investments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with GoldOller Real Estate Investments (“GoldOller”), a seasoned real estate investment and management firm, to provide scalable waste and recycling services.

GoldOller finds unique investment opportunities in markets and product classes often passed over by more traditional institutional investors. In this three-year agreement, Rubicon will provide waste and single-stream recycling services to GoldOller across 17 multifamily locations in the United States. With a growing portfolio of owned and managed multifamily assets totaling more than 40,000 units, GoldOller’s properties extend from New York to Florida, and all the way across to Texas. The three founding members of GoldOller have a combined 70 plus years of experience in real estate investment, management, and development.

Rubicon will bring its market-leading RUBICONConnect™ product, and the power and scope of its network of more than 8,000 hauler and vendor partners, to bear in providing scalable waste, recycling, and sustainability solutions to GoldOller in support of its environmental and business goals.

“ Rubicon is proud to support GoldOller’s forward-thinking approach to real estate investment with our industry-leading waste, recycling, and sustainability solutions,” said Tom Owston, Chief Commercial Officer at Rubicon. “ By providing scalable waste and recycling services through our digital platform, we’re supporting GoldOller in its efforts to reduce its environmental impact while delivering value to its stakeholders.”

“ We are excited to partner with Rubicon to help us achieve our environmental and business goals while also improving the quality of life for our residents,” said Sarah Campion, VP of Asset Management at GoldOller. “ We believe that the use of Rubicon’s technology will help us make a measurable difference in the communities where we operate.”

For more information on how Rubicon is deploying its market-leading technology products to equip businesses, local governments, and haulers with the tools and software they need to improve operations, meet sustainability goals, and (ultimately) end waste, visit the enterprises, governments, and haulers pages on Rubicon’s website.

About Rubicon

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT) is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide. Striving to create a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. To learn more, visit rubicon.com.

