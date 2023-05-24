Ameresco partners with City of Boulder on sustainable deconstruction of former Boulder Community Health Hospital.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it is nearing completion of a sustainable deconstruction project with the City of Boulder at the municipality's former Boulder Community Health Hospital. The deconstructed building materials will be used for a new fire station and other city projects. These efforts are part of the City of Boulder’s overall goal to divert 85% of its waste from landfills by 2025.

Completion of this project is expected to exceed the city’s target of repurposing, reusing, and recycling more than 75% of the building’s materials. To date, demolition of the hospital's interior has reached completion, and Ameresco is working to remove the remaining concrete floors, steel, and exterior materials. In the preliminary deconstruction phase, direct pumps, motors, doors, fixtures, and other materials were auctioned off rather than dumped at a landfill. During the current and final deconstruction phase, the focus has turned to reusing the former hospital's structural steel for a new fire station, which is slated to open in mid-2024, and other new building projects throughout Boulder.

"We are thankful to Ameresco with whom we forged a good partnership to achieve maximum reuse of materials from the former hospital and demonstrate that sustainable deconstruction can be successfully implemented to help advance circular economy goals and environmental development," said Michele Crane, Chief Architect and Facilities Capital Projects Manager, City of Boulder. "To meet our climate goals and lower our total carbon impact, it is essential to incorporate all opportunities for reuse, especially of elements, like steel and concrete that take a large amount of energy to make.

Deconstruction is a sustainable alternative to traditional demolition, which can often have detrimental impacts on the surrounding environment. Deconstruction is also a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy waste. The sustainable deconstruction of the former community hospital contributes to Boulder's zero waste and circular economy initiatives, both of which were instrumental in informing the project's planning phases and meeting the city’s climate goals.

"We are proud to partner with the City of Boulder and commend their leadership in this initiative to execute sustainable deconstruction of the built environment,” said Lou Maltezos, Executive Vice President, Ameresco. "This deconstruction project is an important foundational example of innovative sustainability for the communities where we live and work. We are grateful to be a cleantech partner to the City of Boulder on their path to achieving their environmental milestones.”

The work at the former Boulder Community Health Hospital started in 2019 and is expected to reach completion by fall 2023.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,300 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of completion, or near completion, of a customer’s project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of March 31, 2023.