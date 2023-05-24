Verato Expands Relationship with Contexture to Support HIE Identity Management

MCLEAN, Va., & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verato, the identity experts for healthcare, and Contexture, the largest health information organization in the western U.S., are expanding their longtime partnership to better support physicians, hospitals, behavioral health, emergency medical services, public health, long-term care, laboratories, imaging centers, health plans, communities and patients. Through the expanded relationship, Verato’s healthcare master data management (hMDM) solution will provide patient matching for Contexture’s health information exchange (HIE) serving stakeholders across Arizona and Colorado, ensuring more accurate and complete patient information to support quality care and robust data analytics.

Verato and Contexture first partnered in 2017, with Verato bringing its identity services to support Contexture’s HIE in Colorado. Contexture’s recent decision to move to a unified HIE technology platform for both Colorado and Arizona in 2025 created an opportunity to build on the successful partnership and further apply Verato’s industry leading technology to ensure health data is being correctly linked for tens of millions of patients across the region.

“The ability to track patient identities and understand who patients are across services and geographies is an essential component of a successful HIE,” explained Deanna Towne, Chief Information Officer of Contexture. “Expanding our relationship with Verato will level-up our identity management, allowing us to match more patients and put more complete information in the hands of front-line healthcare providers.”

Contexture HIE provides seamless, real-time health data exchange for thousands of healthcare organizations serving 28 million patients across the region. The organization will leverage Verato Referential Matching®, which has been proven to reduce manual data stewardship by 50-75% by automating identity matching accuracy through a curated reference database of over 300 million identity records and over 30 years of historical data. Additionally, Verato’s technology will be the first stop for data when it hits the HIE platform, immediately increasing accuracy and reducing duplication as data flows through the system.

“Better healthcare data integrity supports better decisions at both the individual patient level and the broader community level,” said Clay Ritchey, CEO of Verato. “We applaud Contexture’s commitment to providing its HIE participants with the latest technology and innovation and are proud to grow our partnership and support their mission of improving health through information sharing.”

About Verato

Verato, the identity experts for healthcare, enables smarter growth, improved care quality and efficiency, and better population health by solving the problem that drives everything else—knowing who is who™. The Verato University Identity™ platform, the industry’s first purpose-built for healthcare master data management (hMDM) solution, enables a complete and trusted 360-degree view of patients, members, providers, and communities. Over 80 of the most respected brands in healthcare rely on Verato to resolve, manage, and enrich person and provider data across the complex digital health ecosystem with unprecedented accuracy, ease, and time-to-value. With an enterprise-wide single source of truth for identity, Verato ensures that you get identity right from the start. For more information, visit verato.com.

About Contexture

Contexture is a nonprofit, regional organization that provides strategic, technical and administrative support to communities committed to advancing health through information sharing. With headquarters in Denver and Phoenix, Contexture is the largest health information organization in the western United States. Its mission is to advance individual and community health and wellness through the delivery of actionable information and analysis. Learn more at contexture.org. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. To learn more about our services, contact GetConnected@contexure.org.