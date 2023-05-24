What’s the Magic Word for Summer Fun and Free schleich® Toys? Just Say, PLAYcation!

Whether you are flying to the moon, turning the backyard into a magical fortress or becoming a mermaid in the sea, let your favorite schleich® toys up the ante on fun, adventure, and storytelling.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--schleich® makes the iconic animal characters and playsets that let kids’ imaginations run wild. And this summer, the brand is asking children around the world to help their summer fun soar to new heights by including their schleich® dinosaurs, llamacorns, horses, ice monsters and more in the ultimate summer PLAYcation! Whether you are flying to the moon, turning the backyard into a magical fortress or becoming a mermaid in the sea, let your favorite schleich® toys up the ante on fun, adventure, and storytelling. Five lucky families that share their adventures will win every single new product schleich® releases in 2023!* Don’t have a schleich® toy? The first 50 people to visit any of schleich®’s 55 North America flagship stores and say, “I’m on PLAYcation,” will receive a free schleich® toy!

“Summer is that time when the rules fly out the window, and everything becomes more fun and spontaneous. And we know that all these experiences are made more magical, sweet and adventurous when schleich® toys are part of the fun,” said schleich® North America Director of Marketing, Kelli Masilun. “This summer, we wanted to give kids a way to grab a new schleich® toy for free, provide parents with some big inspiration for even bigger summer fun, and give families a way to share the magic they create with the world.”

Beginning May 27, summer-loving families can join the PLAYcation fun on schleich®’s social media channels. There they will find a steady stream of video content from some of the most beloved families on social media, sharing ideas and inspiration for creating magic on the road, at home, through ongoing summer learning and more. Any family that uploads a photo or video of their schleich® toys igniting summer fun using #SummerPLAYcation will be eligible for one of five grand prize packs featuring every one of schleich®’s new 2023 toys.

For more details on schleich®’s Summer PLAYcation campaign or find additional ways to incorporate play into your summer vacation plans, visit https://www.schleich-s.com/en/US/summer-playcation and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About schleich®

Friedrich Schleich founded Schleich in Schwäbisch Gmünd in 1935. Today, the company is one of Germany’s largest toy manufacturers and a leading international supplier of realistic animal figures. The famous characters and sets made by schleich® are sold in more than 60 countries and have become a beloved feature in children’s rooms around the world. As a global player with Swabian roots, Schleich GmbH now generates more than half of its turnover outside of its core market in Germany. In 2022, Schleich had a global turnover of EUR 275 million, selling around 40 million animal figures. The company is currently undergoing a comprehensive transformation process to achieve greater sustainability. As a first step, all figurines will be recyclable by 2027. Schleich is also intensively researching recycled materials for the future production of its toys. In addition, Schleich will be optimising and certifying its characters and packaging to the standards of the Cradle to Cradle® circular economy by the end of 2027 to ensure that resources are reused. The company is now majority-owned by the Partners Group, a global private markets investment manager.

*Prize to consist of every single new product schleich® releases in 2023, excluding the Wizarding World collection and playsets