VideoAmp Announces Alternative Currency Agreement With Horizon Media

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VideoAmp today announced that Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to Ad Age Data Center 2023, will be utilizing VideoAmp as a currency for the 2023-24 Upfront season, transforming how the agency plans, buys, and measures television. Horizon, an early mover and leader in the big data-based currency area, will negotiate and transact on VideoAmp as currency for demo and advanced audience guarantees for national linear television across select clients. The agency will also utilize VideoAmp for planning, analytics, and measurement to leverage VideoAmp’s big data solution to drive better outcomes for their clients.

This agreement comes as the culmination of an extensive evaluation and collaboration between Horizon and VideoAmp. Having assessed multiple currency providers that leverage big data over the traditional panel-only solution, Horizon selected VideoAmp because of its vast adoption on the sell-side, market-leading data, methodology, and complementary toolset to allow for effective planning and optimization, as well as customized solutions for its clients. The agreement underscores the wider shift and confidence in large scale datasets beyond panel-only based solutions for measurement and currency. Whereas the legacy panel-only approach leverages viewership data from approximately 42K households, VideoAmp’s dataset is one of the largest commingled, deduplicated and enriched Set-Top Box (STB) and Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) television exposure datasets in the industry, across 39M households and 63M devices.

With VideoAmp, advertisers can more effectively measure and optimize for fragmented, cross-platform audiences and provide more accurate attribution to business outcomes. The benefits of using VideoAmp currency were shown across multiple client verticals as published in case studies in Q2 of 2022. This agreement will enable Horizon to provide its clients with more effective media strategies and the ability to better reach their target audiences.

"We are excited to announce our work with a forward thinking, results-driven, and progressive agency like Horizon Media and its adoption of VideoAmp as a new currency for the coming Upfronts. We have a unique approach in that we not only provide more accurate and reliable measurement than the legacy panel-only currency, but also the tools to plan and optimize against that data throughout the campaign,” said Michael Parkes, President, VideoAmp. “This means that Horizon and its clients will be able to leverage big data as currency for more sophisticated transactions that have shown to increase advertiser return on investment. We look forward to helping Horizon and its clients achieve success.”

“It is extremely important to Horizon that we develop relationships in the currency and measurement space that we believe have scale and representation, drive innovation, and are transparent and collaborative with both buy and sell sides,” said Dave Campanelli, Chief Investment Officer, Horizon Media. “VideoAmp meets those needs for us, and we are thrilled to establish this deeper relationship as we build towards the future and drive better results and business outcomes on behalf of our clients.”

As displayed in eMarketer’s Ad Measurement Trends H1 2023, VideoAmp is currently the most widely adopted new currency in the marketplace across media networks such as Paramount, NBCUniversal, TelevisaUnivision, FOX, Warner Bros. Discovery and Allen Media Group, while also having measurement agreements in place with Disney and multiple major streaming service providers.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is an advertising measurement, planning and optimization platform increasing the value of advertising by redefining how media is valued, bought and sold. Our platform automates advertising workflows, deduplicates audiences across traditional TV, streaming video, digital media and walled gardens and connects media exposures to an advertiser’s sales. By unlocking new value for the entire ecosystem, our platform allows brands, agencies and ad sellers to align on VideoAmp’s independent measurement as a new media currency to transact against. We are powering a more effective three-way value exchange that is built to increase the return on media investment for advertisers, increase revenue for ad sellers and provide a better viewing experience for consumers. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit videoamp.com

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to Ad Age Data Center 2023, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $8.5 billion. Horizon Media’s fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several “Best Workplaces” awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.