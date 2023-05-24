MATRIXX Software and Blue Planet to Offer Dynamic Monetization and Intelligent Automation at Scale

FOSTER CITY, Calif. & HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization solutions, is working with Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), to offer intelligent automation solutions. Together, the two companies are providing an integrated solution that enables Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to dynamically orchestrate and charge for complex networks, mobile edge computing and cloud environments at scale. See more about how the solution works here.

The Blue Planet-MATRIXX combined offering provides intelligent orchestration of multi-access edge computing (MEC), network and cloud resources to configure connectivity for advanced consumer and enterprise services like mobile gaming and commercial construction equipment. It also supports multi-party charging and revenue sharing across business-to-business-to-everything (B2B2X) value chains. CSPs and their partners can leverage the full potential of these advanced resources, resulting in enhanced, innovative customer experiences enabled by the configurability of 5G and edge networks.

“Emerging business models between telcos and enterprises require greater flexibility and transparency. The combined MATRIXX and Blue Planet solution offers dynamic orchestration and charging at scale, delivering critical capabilities for 5G standalone networks and cloud computing,” said Marc Price, CTO of MATRIXX Software. “We share a commitment to help CSPs deliver new revenue streams as they deliver increasingly complex digital experiences to customers.”

The two companies demonstrated the solution at key industry events, including Mobile World Congress (in conjunction with Microsoft), a TM Forum catalyst proof of concept at Digital Transformation World titled “Supercharged Edge-Aware Marketplaces” and AWS re:Invent 2022’s Industries Interactive pavilion.

“Unifying Blue Planet’s intelligent automation and orchestration capabilities with MATRIXX’s real-time monetization offers dynamic 5G experiences that leverage CSPs’ network and edge applications for optimized outcomes,” added Kailem Anderson, Vice President for Portfolio and Engineering at Blue Planet. “In today’s rapidly evolving environment, our combined solution gives CSPs the necessary flexibility and scalability to provide smooth, real-time experiences that customers have come to expect.”

The MATRIXX and Blue Planet solution is available now. For more information, please visit matrixx.com/blueplanet/.

About Blue Planet

Blue Planet provides proven software solutions that accelerate digital transformation through intelligent automation. With more than 200 deployments worldwide, our modular, vendor-agnostic product portfolio enables real-time visibility and control to manage changing network operating environments. Backed by a global team of delivery specialists and an ecosystem of partners, Blue Planet is a division of Ciena that combines expertise across IT, network, and business operations to enable the agility necessary for creating differentiated end-customer experiences. www.blueplanet.com.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers a modern converged charging and commerce solution proven at scale. Its cloud native Digital Commerce Platform provides network-grade, mission critical software that unlocks new network monetization opportunities. With its no-code configuration capabilities, MATRIXX empowers service providers with the agility necessary to easily develop, deploy and monetize new products and services. MATRIXX is the platform of choice powering many of the world’s leading communications companies, IoT players and emerging network infrastructure providers. MATRIXX makes it possible to harness commercial innovation and on-demand customer experience to better compete and drive new revenue and growth opportunities across markets and verticals.

For more information, please visit www.matrixx.com