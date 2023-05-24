ZincFive to Accelerate the Deployment of EV Charging and Microgrid Solutions for DC Fast Charging, Utility and Industrial Applications

ZincFive’s battery cabinet-based building block uniquely offers immediate high-power performance of up to 10C continuous discharge with no risk of thermal runaway. (Photo: Business Wire)

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZincFive®, the world leader in nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, announced today that they are expanding their presence in the electric vehicle (EV) charging and microgrid markets through their collaborations with Kaizen Clean Energy (KCE) and Advanced Power & Energy (AP&E).

ZincFive’s battery cabinet-based building block uniquely offers immediate high-power performance of up to 10C continuous discharge with no risk of thermal runaway. In addition, it is one of the lowest carbon footprint batteries with industry-leading metal material recovery recycling. Combined, it provides an attractive building block for applications in urban and industrial environments where volatile battery chemistries are prohibited or where space constraints make large footprint systems impractical.

“ZincFive’s unwavering commitment to innovation shines through in our product solutions, powered by our cutting-edge, safe, and dependable nickel-zinc battery technology,” said ZincFive CEO and Co-Founder Tim Hysell. “We are excited to provide our partners and customers with immediate power solutions that address the escalating demand for reliable, clean, and affordable power to support the rapid growth of EV charging.”

Kaizen Clean Energy (KCE), a leader in hydrogen-based microgrids, has developed an industry-first integrated distributed energy solution for EV charging, hydrogen fueling, and backup power for the grid and critical assets, including data centers. KCE’s integrated solution comprises its commercially proven hydrogen generator, ZincFive’s immediate power nickel-zinc batteries, and fuel cells from PowerCell, a global supplier of fuel cell stacks and systems for stationary and mobile applications, to offer customers modular, scalable, sustainable, and economic hydrogen fueling and EV charging.

“ZincFive and KCE have collaborated closely to develop a microgrid solution that delivers exceptional value to our customers,” said KCE Co-Founder Robert Meaney. “Leveraging ZincFive’s expertise in battery technology integrations, we have accelerated our learning cycles and streamlined our path to market. We are excited to commission our first system with our customer Zeem during the month of May.”

Advanced Power & Energy (AP&E) is developing a portfolio of power products designed for commercial and industrial applications that support and enable EV DC fast charging, behind the meter renewables and industrial starter applications using a tool-kit approach to site upgrades, installation, and futureproofing. The company will be pilot commissioning its first ZincFive immediate power solution DC fast charging in Pennsylvania in May.

“We have worked closely with ZincFive to develop a unique set of products that offer turn-key immediate power battery solutions for commercial and industrial applications, including EV charging,” said George Bulick, Co-Founder and President of Advanced Power & Energy. “We look forward to commissioning our first public DC fast charging site with our customer in May 2023.”

About ZincFive, Inc.

ZincFive is the world leader in innovation and delivery of nickel-zinc batteries and power solutions. With more than 90 patents awarded, ZincFive technology harnesses The Power of Good Chemistry™ to propel the world forward. ZincFive technology leverages the safety and sustainability of nickel-zinc chemistry to provide high power density and performance to mission critical applications. ZincFive is a privately held company based in Tualatin, Oregon. For more information, visit www.zincfive.com.

ZincFive is a registered trademark and the ZincFive logo and The Power of Good Chemistry are trademarks of ZincFive, Inc.

About Kaizen Clean Energy

KCE, a leader in hydrogen-based microgrid solutions headquartered in Houston, TX, is developing an integrated distributed energy solution for electric vehicle (EV) charging, hydrogen fueling, and distribution and backup power for the grid and critical assets, including data centers. KCE will offer its mobile microgrid to customers through an Energy as a Service contract, which eliminates capital expense and provides customers with the flexibility to scale with energy needs over time. For more information, visit www.kaizencleanenergy.com.

About Advanced Power & Energy

Advanced Power and Energy (AP&E) is commercializing compact, safe, environmentally sustainable engineered solutions to address the rapidly growing need for immediate power and the lack of available grid energy to support electrification. The company’s battery-based solutions supplement existing grid availability shortfalls for Level 3 EV charging installations, large motor starting and dynamic industrial process power needs. Advanced Power & Energy’s differentiated approach utilizes the volumetric power advantage of Zinc-Five’s nickel-zinc batteries and state of the art, bi-directional inverters to offer safe, compact, scalable power solutions from 120kW to 4MW. AP&E’s strategic partnerships with Kronus Engineering and Grenzebach enable design and manufacturing on global scale. For more information, visit www.advancedgrpltd.com.