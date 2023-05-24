Assembly Software Launches the Next Generation of Data Mining with Neos Advanced Analytics

See how the all-new Advanced Analytics Neos product will give you all the data you need to maximize your firm's profitability!

Powered by a lake of firm historical data, Advanced Analytics in Neos will visualize firm, group, and individual performance to help boost productivity, efficiency, and profitability.

Powered by a lake of firm historical data, Advanced Analytics in Neos will visualize firm, group, and individual performance to help boost productivity, efficiency, and profitability.

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assembly Software, creator of the cutting-edge case management software, Neos, is thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking analytics product. Advanced Analytics uses sophisticated learning technology and historical firm data in Neos to automatically deliver predictive insights on everything from staff efficiency to ways to improve profitability. Firms will no longer need to spend valuable time mining their data to learn how to improve business operations—Advanced Analytics does all the work of identifying actionable insights that lead to real results.

“Neos Advanced Analytics is like nothing else in the legal tech market today. Its sheer power, flexibility, and agility will allow firms to reach greater heights of success, all with minimal effort. Firms will significantly benefit from specific information relating to their productivity and profitability–it truly is a firm’s silent business partner,” says Rick Cirigliano, Chief Product Officer of Assembly.

Powered by a data lake of historical firm data, Advanced Analytics will visualize firm, group, and individual performance to help boost productivity and efficiency. It will forecast settlements, analyze historical trends, and perform advanced calculations to inform data-driven business decisions, all from existing Neos data. Furthermore, it does this for a fraction of the price of building a data lake via traditional methods.

“I am confident that Advanced Analytics will cement Neos’ status as the superlative case management platform,” says Daniel Farrar, CEO of Assembly. “This technology will ignite a major paradigm shift that will transform how law firms make better decisions for productivity, efficiency, and margins. In the competitive world of law, the law firms that make the best decisions are the ones that will flourish; Advanced Analytics gives them that information to hone their edge to rise above the rest.”

Advanced Analytics will allow firms to:

Get immediate action items that lead to real results—without doing any of the work of analysis

Forecast firm revenue based on relevant previous firm results

Leverage historical records of firm data from a private data lake

Access insights from prior performance that will drive better employee efficiency and case selection

To learn more about Advanced Analytics, visit assemblysoftware.com/advanced-analytics, sign up for the Advanced Analytics webinar on June 14 at 1pm ET, or contact analytics@assemblysoftware.com.

Assembly Software blends decades of history and industry experience with next-generation, customer-focused innovation. It brings together two of the legal profession’s pioneering case management software brands, Needles and Trialworks, both of which have contributed to Neos, Assembly's reimagined cloud-based solution. Neos has evolved and will continue to disrupt and transform the legal sector to meet the changing needs of modern law firms.