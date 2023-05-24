Law Firm Transforms HR Operations, Advances Diversity Goals with UKG

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced that Mike Morse Law Firm, the largest personal injury law firm in Michigan, is transforming its employee experience, achieving operational excellence, and advancing its diversity and inclusion strategy with the UKG Ready human capital management (HCM) suite.

Founded in 1995, Mike Morse Law Firm has four locations and has represented more than 35,000 clients. As the organization grew over the years, HR leaders struggled with disparate systems and manual recruiting and onboarding processes that made it difficult to increase headcount in support of the firm’s rapid growth as well as reach a more diverse pool of qualified candidates.

“We looked at a number of vendors and knew we needed a one-stop shop,” said Renecia Lowery-Jeter, chief people and diversity officer at Mike Morse Law Firm. “Previously, we had several platforms for applicant tracking, onboarding, payroll — everything was completely separate. What sold me on UKG was the company itself and the opportunity to have a single solution to manage our entire employee lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement, with the most robust payroll I had seen on the market.”

Since implementing UKG in early 2023, the law firm has experienced success in attracting a more diverse workforce through its automated recruiting and hiring practices. Candidate-matching capabilities within Ready empower the firm to source and track more diverse applicants, while automatically mitigating potential biases.

“Diversity and inclusion have been a big focus for me as we had a 6% diversity rate and a 33% turnover rate when I joined the firm more than six years ago,” said Lowery-Jeter. “We’re now better able to attract more diverse candidates to increase our current diversity rate to 30% and reduce our churn rate down to 7%, which is a significant milestone for our workforce.”

Employee onboarding has also led to significant savings. Auto-populated forms have eliminated tedious paperwork, empowering new hires to hit the ground running from day one.

“We saw the return on our investment almost immediately,” said Lowery-Jeter. “Processing paper onboarding forms used to take one to two hours per employee. With UKG, we’ve been able to reduce that time by 40% due to employee self-service. Most importantly, our people find Ready easy to use — a great affirmation of the solution’s appeal to our organization.”

Given the growth and scalability of Mike Morse Law Firm, it was important to provide a flexible learning management system that is engaging and easy to navigate for both new hires and existing employees. With UKG Ready Learning, the organization is able to easily manage content and create training in a single location.

“Ready’s learning management system (LMS) is superior as we can utilize prebuilt templates to train new hires faster and more consistently, rather than relying upon time-consuming instruction by supervisors,” said Lowery-Jeter. “We recently started a training academy leveraging the LMS for onboarding as well as upskilling existing employees, providing our workforce with the best possible tools to be successful on their journey with our firm.”

Mike Morse Law Firm says Ready has proven to be a differentiator not only for the overall employee experience but in distinguishing the firm as a transformative leader in its field.

“UKG has been a valued partner in helping Mike Morse Law Firm achieve key efficiencies through onboarding, talent acquisition, and learning management, and this is a big win as our growth trajectory is to double our revenue and increase our headcount over the next four years,” said John Georgatos, chief information officer at Mike Morse Law Firm. “We found a partner in UKG to help us lay this strong foundation for growth, and we believe our successes with UKG can serve as a model for other firms that are struggling with similar technology challenges that we faced, and we see what the potential can be.”

“Organizations in high growth mode with leaner HR teams are often forced to do more with fewer resources,” said Chris Todd, CEO at UKG. “Mike Morse Law Firm has shown that investing in innovative technology is a win for both people and operations, that transformation is possible at all levels, and those who focus on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging as business imperatives reap the benefits of a more engaged and productive workforce.”

