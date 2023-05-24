Green Chef and the Food Bank of South Jersey Launch Community Fresh Market to Provide Support for Food Insecure Residents in Southern New Jersey

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Chef, the #1 meal kit for eating well, and the Food Bank of South Jersey, the region’s leading hunger-relief organization, launched today their Community Fresh Market, a free farmers market-style event designed to serve individuals and families in need throughout South Jersey. Aligned with the Food Bank’s mission to help provide an immediate solution to hunger by distributing healthy food and teaching individuals to eat nutritiously, the Green Chef Community Fresh Markets will offer high-quality produce, protein and dairy products at no cost.

The first Green Chef Community Fresh Market partnership begins today at the Woodbury Junior/Senior High School Pantry (25 N. Broad Street, Woodbury, NJ 08096) from 9:00-11:00 a.m. EST. The High School Pantry holds its distributions on the 4th Wednesday each month from 9:00-11:00 a.m. EST. Additional markets will be hosted at various locations around South Jersey to provide equitable access for residents. Visit www.foodbanksj.org to learn more.

“At Green Chef, we are committed to giving back to the communities where we live and work. With inflation continuing to contribute to higher food costs, it’s critical that nutritious and fresh food is accessible to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity,” said Adam Kalikow, Senior Vice President & Managing Director of Meals Kits at HelloFresh. “We’re grateful to the Food Bank of South Jersey and community volunteers for hosting Community Fresh Markets and helping us connect with our neighbors in need. Our hope is that these farmers markets will provide fresh ingredients to make nourishing meals at home.”

In addition to providing food to the community, the Food Bank of South Jersey also offers cooking classes and nutritional programs to help educate adults and children on ways to utilize these ingredients.

"In South Jersey, 1 in 14 people and 1 in 11 children face food insecurity. That is unacceptable," said Fred Wasiak, President & CEO of the Food Bank of South Jersey. "But thanks to long-standing partners like Green Chef, we are able to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors each day. These Community Fresh Markets will have a great impact on food-insecure families, children, seniors, and individuals in our region. The Food Bank could not fulfill its mission to strengthen and make sustainable change in our communities without incredible partners like Green Chef."

“In Logan Township, we are proud to have businesses that are committed to being involved in the community and serving our residents and neighbors,” said Logan Township Mayor Frank Minor. “Green Chef has enthusiastically embraced this commitment, contributing to our Logan Township Food Assistance Program for the last three years and continuing to look for ways to best combat food insecurity locally. We are excited for the launch of their Community Fresh Market collaboration with the Food Bank of South Jersey and the aid it will provide to our community.”

Green Chef, which was founded in 2014 and acquired by HelloFresh in 2018, powers the pursuit of eating well by sending high-quality ingredients and step-by-step instructions for customers to create delicious meals in the comfort of their own homes. With a production facility in Logan Township, Green Chef has been a partner of the Food Bank of South Jersey since April 2020, distributing 1.1M lbs of surplus to date. The South Jersey region is the second location for the Green Chef Community Fresh Market following a successful launch in Denver, CO in October 2022.

For additional information about the Food Bank of South Jersey or for volunteer opportunities, visit www.foodbanksj.org. To learn more about Green Chef, visit www.greenchef.com.

About Green Chef

Founded in 2014, Green Chef is powering the pursuit of eating well by making it easy to cook colorful, flavorful meals in approximately 30 minutes or less. Green Chef’s menus cater to a range of dietary preferences, including keto, protein packed, vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, mediterranean and more. Each delivery contains all the essentials to create three to four nourishing dinners for two to six people: high-quality, pre-measured ingredients — including pre-made complex sauces and spice mixes — and chef-crafted recipes. For more information, visit www.greenchef.com or follow Green Chef on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About the Food Bank of South Jersey

The Food Bank of South Jersey believes that no one should go to bed hungry. Since 1985, it has served the children, families, and seniors of Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem counties by distributing safe and healthy food, providing nutrition education and cooking courses, and developing sustainable pathways for neighbors to improve their lives. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and member of Feeding America, FBSJ distributed 15 million meals in 2022, through direct distributions and its network of more than 200 partner agencies. For more information, visit FoodBankSJ.org.