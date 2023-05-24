Logitech G Introduces the Newest Audio Innovation in Esports - The Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset with PRO-G GRAPHENE Audio Drivers

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, announced today the ultimate esports headset - the new Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset. Designed and tested with top esports athletes, the new PRO X 2 headset features all new, revolutionary PRO-G GRAPHENE Audio Drivers, making it the pinnacle of gaming audio and a must-have headset for the most discerning and competitive players.

“The core philosophy of the Logitech G PRO Series is about creating gear that meets the demanding needs of professional esports athletes and competitive gamers,” says Chris Pate, Principal Product Manager, Logitech G PRO Series. “With PRO X 2, we've achieved a groundbreaking level of performance by redesigning our PRO-G drivers with Graphene audio technology. With our use of graphene, we can create a driver that is both incredibly rigid and, at the same time, almost impossibly lightweight. This delivers high fidelity sound with extremely low distortion, giving pros the performance they need to play to their maximum potential.”

In esports, clarity of sound and communications are critical factors that influence winning. Being able to hear the slightest audio cue and communicate with teammates makes all the difference. The new PRO-G GRAPHENE Audio Driver has been precision engineered with a 50 mm graphene diaphragm featuring a live edge suspension, to deliver immersive soundscapes like never before. The new driver delivers improvements in sound reproduction accuracy, time to signal accuracy and distortion reduction, allowing players to identify audio objects more clearly, and more quickly discern their location as objects move relative to the player.

In addition to an all-new PRO-G GRAPHENE Audio Driver, PRO X 2 features major enhancements over the current PRO X Wireless Gaming Headset, including:

Robust Connections - Prepare for any situation with improved LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth, and wired connections (3.5mm Aux). LIGHTSPEED now delivers PRO-grade wireless with up to 50 hours of use on a single charge and a consistently robust wireless connection range of up to 30m.

- Prepare for any situation with improved LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth, and wired connections (3.5mm Aux). LIGHTSPEED now delivers PRO-grade wireless with up to 50 hours of use on a single charge and a consistently robust wireless connection range of up to 30m. Award-Winning PRO Design - Designed for, and in collaboration with, pro gamers, PRO X 2 features a durable yet lightweight aluminum and steel frame, and supreme comfort with a rotating, durable hinge and swappable earpads in leatherette and velour.

- Designed for, and in collaboration with, pro gamers, PRO X 2 features a durable yet lightweight aluminum and steel frame, and supreme comfort with a rotating, durable hinge and swappable earpads in leatherette and velour. Communicate With Confidence - 6mm cardioid microphone on a detachable boom arm, with advanced Blue VO!CE software filters through G HUB, for clear and consistent communications.

- 6mm cardioid microphone on a detachable boom arm, with advanced Blue VO!CE software filters through G HUB, for clear and consistent communications. DTS Headphone:X 2.0 Surround Sound - Precision surround sound helps you know exactly where your opponents are before they find you, with deeply immersive soundscape experiences.

Logitech G PRO Series line is developed under a unique Design by Collaboration program, which brings together many of the world’s top esports athletes and teams to develop new high-performance esports gear that pushes the boundaries of innovation and performance to give them the competitive edge.

“I have always felt Logitech G values my feedback and opinion for product development, that’s why their gear is the highest performing and most popular among top esports athletes. During the development of the G PRO X 2 Gaming headset, I enjoyed the improved comfort and excellent mic. In-game, I found the new Graphene driver a game changer, it really made me feel I got a new advantage to win against my competition,” said Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyljev, Counter-Strike, Natus Vincere.

From the beginning of the design process, Logitech G engages with Esports Pros to obtain feedback, make key decisions, and test to refine the features and design of the products. By implementing their feedback into new tools and solutions, Logitech G has become the defacto standard and leader in professional quality esports gaming gear.

Pricing and Availability

The PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is available now on LogitechG.com and in the US, Canada, and select markets worldwide for a suggested retail price of $249 US and €269. For more information, please visit LogitechG.com/pro-x-2.

About PRO Series

Logitech G PRO Series is an award-winning lineup of professional grade headsets, mice, and keyboards designed to the exacting specifications of the world’s top esports athletes. Engineered through a rigorous Design by Collaboration program, PRO Series products include carefully selected features and innovations to achieve the absolute pinnacle of performance while also providing all-day comfort that professional gamers demand.

The Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is certified CarbonNeutral®, which means that we finance high-quality certified carbon offsets to reduce the carbon impact of the product to zero. The plastic parts include a minimum of 35 percent post-consumer recycled content, and the paper packaging comes from FSC-certified forests. For more information on our sustainability efforts, please visit our website.

