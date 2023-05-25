Interval International Expands Latin American Resort Network With the Affiliation of Market Leader, Multivacaciones Decameron

Interval International members can now exchange for stays at Decameron Isleño, Colombia (pictured) and many other Multivacaciones Decameron resorts since joining Interval’s collection of affiliated hospitality brands. (Photo: Business Wire)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interval International, a leading worldwide provider of vacation services, welcomes Multivacaciones Decameron to its coveted collection of affiliated hospitality brands. The agreement introduces 27 hotels and resorts across Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama, El Salvador, Jamaica, and Mexico to Interval’s growing exchange network of over 3,200 properties. Nearly 200,000 Multivacaciones Decameron members will have the opportunity to access Interval’s numerous travel and leisure benefits, including the ability to exchange for stays at resorts in more than 90 countries and territories.

Decameron’s hotels are located in the region’s alluring beaches, jungles, mountains and cities. Its vacation club, with members in Latin America and abroad, provides memorable experiences along with the relaxation that comes with its attractive all-inclusive concept.

In a recent survey, over two-thirds of Interval’s Latin America-based members stated they are likely to book an all-inclusive vacation, making the addition of Decameron’s hotels and resorts an exciting opportunity for vacationers seeking the perfect balance of comfort and entertainment in their own region.

“Multivacaciones Decameron is pleased to work with Interval to offer even more flexibility to our members,” says Fabio Villegas, president of Decameron Hotels and Resorts. “Interval’s elevated standards and commitment to quality meet our members’ expectations for their well-deserved vacations. Additionally, Interval’s network of resorts in the world’s most desirable destinations aligns perfectly with their travel goals. We are excited to continue our collaborations as we further strengthen the value proposition for our members through new exceptional benefits.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Multivacaciones Decameron to the Interval portfolio. Their strong presence and solid reputation in the region make them a standout in our network,” says Marcos Agostini, Interval’s senior vice president of global sales and business development. “Not only does affiliating with Interval provide an enhanced vacation experience with exchange and year-round lifestyle and leisure benefits, but it also creates an incredible opportunity for Interval’s worldwide members to discover Decameron resorts.”

New Multivacaciones Decameron purchasers will be enrolled as Interval Gold® or Interval Platinum® members with access to several upgraded benefits including Interval Options®; the ability to use points toward a hotel stay, cruise or experiential travel; ShortStay Exchange® for long weekends and midweek resort vacations; savings on Getaway vacation rentals; dining and leisure discounts, special deals on select hotel bookings, and VIP ConciergeSM, for personal assistance, 24/7.

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises over 3,200 resorts in more than 90 countries and territories. Through offices in 12 countries, Interval offers world-class products and benefits to resort clients and nearly 1.6-million-member families who are enrolled in various membership programs. Interval is an operating business of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC), a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. Visit Interval International on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.