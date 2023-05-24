PŸUR, CommScope and braun teleCom Delivering Multi-gigabit Broadband Speeds in Germany

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PŸUR’s German cable broadband network is being transformed by CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and braun teleCom, through the continuing deployment of CommScope’s end-to-end Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) delivering multi-gigabit broadband speeds.

Tele Columbus AG, the parent company of PŸUR, engaged CommScope and braun TeleCom for its next generation network upgrade. The collaboration between the three companies encompasses a full access network technology migration across Germany.

CommScope is delivering a mature and feature rich DOCSIS® and DAA end-to-end solution – using its industry-leading DOCSIS® 3.1 technology and Remote PHY DAA to increase network capacity, achieve operational efficiencies, and deliver faster speeds, providing a better user-experience for subscribers.

The solution utilizes CommScope’s E6000® Converged Edge Router and the CommScope E6000r Remote PHY Shelf to support DOCSIS® 3.1 and to prepare PŸUR’s network for the evolution towards 10G.

"CommScope, in close partnership with braun teleCom, are best positioned to prepare PŸUR’s network for multi-gigabit service delivery leveraging DOCSIS 3.1 technology over widely adopted and field proven E6000 based I-CCAP and R-PHY based Distributed Access Architectures," stated Guy Sucharczuk, senior vice president and segment president, Access Networks Solutions, CommScope. "braun teleCom, who are providing value engineering, system integration and network implementation services to PŸUR, is a valued collaborator of ours."

"Tele Columbus' ambition is to deliver best-in-class broadband services with multi-gigabit speeds to its customers, powered by DOCSIS® 3.1 and FTTH networks," added Michael Fränkle, chief technology officer of Tele Columbus. "We are proud to work with strong, industry-leading partners to ensure excellent network quality, performance and customer experience."

"In PŸUR’s technology upgrade project, we see the opportunity to demonstrate braun teleCom's many years of experience and know-how as a system integrator and solution provider. The long-standing, trust-based partnerships with both Tele Columbus and CommScope, combined with CommScope's high-end DOCSIS system solutions, enable us once again to play a significant role in shaping the German broadband infrastructure and actively contribute to an increase in the standard of living," said Damian Koch, managing director of braun teleCom.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

About Tele Columbus AG

Tele Columbus AG is one of the leading fiber optic network operators in Germany with a range of more than three million households. Under the PŸUR brand, the company offers high-speed Internet including telephone and more than 200 TV programs on a digital entertainment platform that combines classic television with on-demand video entertainment. On the basis of open networks, the Tele Columbus Group, together with the housing industry and municipalities, implements tailor-made cooperation models for an efficient supply of gigabit bandwidths via fiber optics right into the home (FTTH). Under the PŸUR Business brand, carrier services and business solutions based on the company's own fiber optic network and data centers are also provided for business customers. The entire infrastructure of the Tele Columbus Group is operated entirely with renewable energy. Tele Columbus AG has its headquarters in Berlin and branches in Leipzig, Unterföhring, Hamburg, Ratingen and Chemnitz.

About braun teleCom

As a supplier of broadband communication technology braun teleCom has stood for competence and continuity for more than 30 years. With its long experience and constantly growing know-how the company has become a leading supplier of systems and system components for FTTX and HFC broadband networks. While, in many areas, braun teleCom’s activities focus on the development and production of own brands, the company also serve as distributor for selected high-performance partners to achieve best possible customer satisfaction.

braun teleCom is part of the BTV Multimedia Group, one of the leading providers to the European broadband industry, now under the umbrella of Netceed. Its existing portfolio includes ANEDiS, braun telecom, DKT, Fionis, Holm, Pott and STW. BTV Multimedia is committed to supporting its customers throughout Europe in their broadband expansion course as a reliable and leading value-added supply partner with the best products and services in the industry.

Further information: www.brauntelecom.com

