Leading Early Childhood Education Provider The Goddard School to Open at Nashville Yards

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southwest Value Partners, the owner and developer of Nashville Yards, announced today an agreement to open The Goddard School®, a nationally acclaimed early childhood education provider, at Nashville Yards. The Goddard School of Nashville Yards, set to open in spring 2025, will enroll approximately 250 children from ages six weeks to six years old and add about 50 teaching jobs to the community.

Located adjacent to the new Pinnacle Tower, the 20,000-square-foot facility will span two levels and feature 15 classrooms, flexible indoor and outdoor play areas, state-of-the-art equipment, and train-themed design elements in celebration of the site’s history as a rail yard.

Click here to view renderings of The Goddard School of Nashville Yards.

The Goddard School of Nashville Yards will be owned and operated by Leisa Byars and her husband, Del McSpadden. The Brentwood-based couple own and operate four other Goddard School locations in Middle Tennessee. Since opening their first school in 2010, Byars and McSpadden have been recognized by local civic organizations and have earned The Goddard School’s national franchisor awards for their quality of education and care, and service to the community.

“At The Goddard School, we are committed to providing the best possible environment for the education, development, and safety of young children, preparing them for school and for life,” said Byars. “We also know just how important convenience is for working families. I can’t think of a better place to be than in Nashville Yards, close to so many major employers and residences, and serving the urban core.”

“High-quality childcare is a critical component of the healthy and comfortable environment we are building at Nashville Yards,” said Southwest Value Partners managing partner Cary Mack. “Leisa, Del, and The Goddard School are the perfect partners; their commitment to the community and track record of success across Middle Tennessee is inspiring, and we share a common commitment to safety, health, and wellness.”

The play-based learning experience offered at The Goddard School uses the most current, academically endorsed methods in early childhood education to teach skills children need to be successful in school and in life. Children can explore and discover music and art, learn how to communicate using sign language and secondary languages, and develop problem solving skills through play.

“Providing our people with reliable, convenient childcare was a primary consideration in our office relocation. We are thrilled to see it so thoughtfully incorporated into the design and development of Nashville Yards,” added Todd Rolapp, managing partner of Bass, Berry & Sims, which is moving its headquarters to Nashville Yards.

The Goddard School serves more than 75,000 students from six weeks to six years old in more than 600 Goddard Schools in 37 states and Washington, D.C. The Goddard School of Nashville Yards will be the 11th Goddard School location in Tennessee.

“Leisa and Del are talented and experienced educators and franchisees, and true ambassadors of Goddard and our mission to make the world a better place through early childhood education,” said Dennis Maple, Chairman and CEO, Goddard Systems, LLC. “We are thrilled to see them bring a new school to Nashville Yards where they will offer Goddard’s premier education to Nashville children in a safe and nurturing environment.”

The Goddard School of Nashville Yards was represented by Brandon Hoop and Ben Claybaker of NAI Nashville.

To learn more about The Goddard School, visit GoddardSchool.com or call 1-800-GODDARD. To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com.

About Nashville Yards

Nashville Yards is an 18-acre project located in the heart of downtown Nashville. When complete, the project will be a walkable, urban community featuring high-end hospitality offerings, including the 591-room luxury Grand Hyatt Nashville and the newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards; exceptional retail and restaurant options; a world-class concert venue and entertainment offerings developed in partnership with AEG; and creative and Class-A+ office space anchored by Amazon Nashville and a new multi-tenant office tower that will include the future headquarters of Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bass, Berry & Sims. The development will also offer 7 acres of open plazas, courtyards, and green spaces. To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com or follow @NashvilleYards on Twitter and Instagram.

About The Goddard School®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

Children learn best through experience. The Goddard School uses current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The distinctive structure positions schools to support the needs of families and helps ensure that children are known and appreciated for their individual talents and personalities. The Goddard School’s F.L.EX.® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience) helps children explore and discover their interests in a safe, nurturing environment. And a team of acknowledged experts in various fields of early childhood education guides the course of study.

Additionally, this program has earned Cognia Accreditation and Middle States Corporate Accreditation for creating policies, programs and standards that help franchised locations meet high standards in early learning, child development and childcare. The Goddard School serves more than 75,000 students from six weeks to six years old in 37 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com.